JDC Events Named Top Washington, D.C. Event Company

JDC Events, an award-winning event design company, has been recognized as one of the top meeting and event planners in the Washington, D.C. area by the Washington Business Journal. The ranking is based on the firm’s total volume of business, including regional events planned in 2016.

Every year, the Washington Business Journal evaluates firms based on total number of events planned, the number of Washington, D.C. metro-area events, the largest number of attendees at an event, and total revenue.

“We are truly honored to once again be ranked as a top meeting and event planning company in the Washington, D.C. region,” said Jennifer D. Collins, CMP, President and CEO of JDC Events. “Our talented team managed over 100 events last year, and I’m thankful to have the trust of our clients, stakeholders and partners who help us to achieve such recognition for our work.”

JDC Events is a woman-owned, award-winning event management company that creates distinctive and impactful events for corporate, government and non-profit clients. Since 1997, JDC Events has offered a full range of services from webinars to board meetings, and worldwide symposiums to large-scale conferences. For more information, please visit http://www.jdc-events.com and follow JDC Events on Twitter @JDC_llc.