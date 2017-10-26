Originals Day - The Other Kids "The Flix Premiere Originals investment is a milestone in our endeavor to bring great movies to audiences worldwide. We are thrilled to support the work of innovative filmmakers and produce original motion pictures for our customers," said Martin Warner, CEO of Flix Premiere.

Flix Premiere, the online cinema for award-winning and leading independent films, announced today the release of its first Flix Premiere Original production, The Other Kids – scheduled to premiere on October 28, 2017 in both the USA and UK markets. This news comes only months after Flix Premiere’s CEO, Martin Warner announced a commitment of $50 million of Original film productions over the next 18 months.

"The Flix Premiere Originals initiative is a milestone in our endeavor to bring great movies to audiences worldwide. We are thrilled to support the work of innovative filmmakers and to be producing original motion pictures for our customers," said Martin Warner.

For its first Original production, Flix Premiere has partnered with award-winning filmmaker Chris Brown and Darren Dean (acclaimed producer of The Florida Project and tangerine) to present a bold new take on the high school movie.

A gutsy, emotional, and highly unorthodox hybrid of fiction and documentary, The Other Kids was made in collaboration with real, small-town teens who mined their personal experiences and struggles to create their characters. A shockingly realistic depiction of the anxieties young people feel as they prepare to graduate, The Other Kids taps into the real pressures that American high-schoolers face every day. From love and death to questions about citizenship, family and sexuality, the teens’ world veers from the mundane and hilarious to the existential and heartbreaking, while graduation looms over all their lives like a thinly veiled threat.

The result of this unusually close collaboration between director and actor is a disarmingly realistic film, which not only raises the bar for film performance, but also expresses vividly the anxieties of a generation.

The Other Kids is a daring and original film perfectly suited to Flix Premiere’s mission of democratizing cinema while transcending old and tired constraints of genre. Says Brown, “We’re extremely excited about our partnership with Flix Premiere. This isn’t just another streaming service. These guys really care about independent film. Their model is something truly unique, something new. And being the first Flix Premiere Original production is a real honor.”

“If anyone knows innovation, it’s Martin,” adds Darren Dean award-winning Producer (tangerine), “I can’t imagine a better way to bring Chris’s fresh style of filmmaking to audiences than through this fresh new platform that Martin has created.”

Providing a platform for a wider audience for celebrated independent films on a broad range of screens and devices, Flix Premiere vows to continue to disrupt the traditional industry model by way of focus on its innovative original content and through its theatrical release format.

About Flix Premiere

Founded by serial entrepreneur and film producer Martin Warner (MartinWarner.com), Flix Premiere is the world's first online movie theater that offers carefully curated theatrical releases of world-class film productions.

Touted as the ‘Home of Award Winning cinema’, Flix Premiere has developed a significant library of current and recent films that have won multiple awards from critics and audience festivals around the world. By combining curated theatrical releases with on-demand availability, Flix Premiere offers a single destination to discover brand new movies from award-winning movie directors, break-out stars and the new voices of global cinema. Every week Flix Premiere offers viewers new exciting movie premieres, exclusive to the Flix Premiere platform. In addition, Flix Premiere viewers can enjoy a unique Red Carpet experience, with behind-the-scenes footage, cast and production interviews and much more. Flix Premiere films span a variety of genres, including drama, action, thriller, comedies, horror, documentaries, and animation.

The company has offices in London and Los Angeles.

For more information on the films that will play in the Flix Premiere movie theater, visit http://www.flixpremiere.com.

