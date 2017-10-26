Peloton Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

“We are truly honored to have achieved this distinguished ranking for a fourth consecutive year,” said Guy Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton

Peloton Group (“Peloton”), a recognized leader in Integrated Cloud Solutions for Enterprise Performance Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Big Data Analytics announced today that it has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America for a fourth consecutive year.

“We are truly honored to have achieved this distinguished ranking for a fourth consecutive year”, said Guy Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton. “Our consistent focus on client success and innovative services has resulted in significant growth. We look forward to helping our clients continue to drive transformation in their business leveraging new cloud technologies.”

Peloton being named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 is based on a three-year growth rate of 154%. This honor is one of the many industry accolades that Peloton has received. This year, Peloton has been honored as Top 50 Workplaces by SRM, Top EPM Solution Providers by CIO Review, and Fastest Growing Consulting Firms by Consulting Magazine.

“Over a stretch when the economy grew just 6.7 percent, Peloton has achieved a result most businesses could only dream of. But you’ve lived that dream. A mere one in ten have made the list four times”, says Inc. President and Editor-in-Chief Eric Schurenberg.

Peloton’s profile on the Inc. 5000 is available at https://www.inc.com/profile/peloton-group

About Peloton

Peloton is a leading professional services firm committed to assisting clients leverage analytics to drive business transformation and achieve optimal performance. Peloton provides Advisory, Consulting, and Support services with deep functional and technical expertise, focused on integrated cloud solutions for ERP, EPM, and Big Data-Analytics. Peloton specializes in serving clients in the Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, A&D, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Peloton business and technology professionals provide a unique perspective, proven experience, with an innovative and collaborative approach to achieve results for clients.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000 list, visit http://www.inc.com/.