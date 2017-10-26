HostDime Plans Growth in Bogotá, Colombia with Land Purchase

HostDime Colombia Land Purchase We are excited to be one of the most recognized global brands serving the local Colombia market." - Edwin Tello, Director of HostDime LATAM

HostDime.com, Inc., a privately-held global data center company, recently purchased land in Bogotá, Colombia for future expansion of its footprint in the Colombian Data Center market. HostDime has been operational in Colombia since 2008 with a sales/support office and a data center in Bogotá to service an array of Data Center Infrastructure services locally in the country. Recently, HostDime Colombia has seen accelerated growth and met ambitious goals. Specializing in local Colombia Data Center Infrastructure is crucial for local enterprises, businesses, banking institutions, and international companies who seek services locally in the Colombia region. HostDime is one of the few companies who is able to service Data Center Infrastructure physically in Colombia.

Due to the recent growth and based on the demands in the market, HostDime began to take action on its Colombian growth strategy with the purchase of a land parcel in Bogotá, Colombia last week. The land parcel is located in a highly secure and enclosed industrial park in Northern Bogotá. This will be the future home of HostDime Colombia’s planned Tier IV facility, a rarity in the country, that will begin construction in the next 2 years once the current facility is at 70% capacity. It will be used to augment the current capacity and infrastructure in Colombia that HostDime services from.

"Colombia is poised to become one of the strongest markets in Latin America due to the sheer size of the country’s internet penetration. We are seeing a lot of local government and enterprise companies shifting their cloud infrastructure needs to our data center infrastructure instead of supporting it within their premises or out of the country with other providers where latency is added. We are excited to be one of the most recognized global brands serving the local Colombian market." - Edwin Tello, Director of HostDime LATAM

HostDime’s current Tier IV Colombia data center in Bogotá has over 3500 square feet of usable rack space. The primary objective in designing this facility was to ensure both electrical and mechanical systems were efficiently maintained to support scalability and sustain principal performance.

The data center features multiple active power and cooling distribution paths, with one path being redundant (N+1 redundancy). This allows HostDime to provide 99.995% availability.

The highly-secure data center facility features open door sensors throughout the building, CCTV recordings archived for seven days, and entry controls including biometric sensors.

HostDime Colombia’s network has redundant connections from Colombian telecommunications operators C&W Networks, Level3, and BT Telecom, with GlobeNet coming soon, to deliver scalable solutions to their customers.

As with all HostDime data centers, services are delivered with guaranteed service levels and around-the-clock support.

HostDime.com, Inc., a Global Data Center Company, offers an array of cloud products which include managed services for dedicated servers, VPS (Virtual Private Servers), and colocation. HostDime.com owns and operates data centers in Orlando, Florida as well as India, Mexico, and Brazil, with facilities in Colombia, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.

HostDime.com, Inc. was founded in 2003 and has over 250 employees in seven countries. Presently ranked among the top 50 hosts in the world, HostDime.com, Inc. hosts over 5,000,000 domains/applications, and has a focus on reliable, high-quality, managed cloud hosting products with exceptional support.