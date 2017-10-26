Mi-Corporation Announces Recent Partnership with Southwood Realty

Mi-Corporation’s Mobile Impact Platform is a comprehensive toolkit for building secure mobile inspection applications that integrate with your enterprise systems. ...Now they can prep a lease in less than 5 minutes, get it signed, and have their clients moving in...

Mi-Corporation, an enterprise-class mobile information solutions company, announced their partnership with Southwood Realty (SR) to reduce lease processing times and improve legal compliance.

Southwood Realty is a premier property management company serving the Southeast United States with locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, and Virginia. With tremendous growth to over 70 communities and 500 employees, Southwood Realty needed a technology partner to transform its paper-based leasing experience.

“Our leasing staff was often waiting until the end of the month to submit a list of all the leases they’d signed for that month—but we needed to verify the information. In those days, our agents would often have to wait 90 days before seeing any commission,” said Josh Helms, Southwood Realty’s IT Manager.

Leveraging Mi-Corporation’s Mobile Impact Platform (Mi-Platform), Southwood Realty enabled its agents to secure all required signatures and complete all required line items for its leasing agreements seamlessly. The forms then feed directly into SR’s systems, and agent commission is calculated automatically.

Mi-Corporation’s partnership with Southwood Realty has delivered other benefits as well, including a reduction in leases with errors from 60 percent to five percent and a reduction in processing time from over 30 minutes to five minutes.

“Our agents have been ecstatic with the Mi-Platform solution. It takes them so much less time to complete a lease, and the commission math is done for them. Now they can prep a lease in less than 5 minutes, get it signed, and have their clients moving in. We’ve had a whole shift in mentality—for the better. Everybody adopted the software pretty quickly, and we couldn’t be happier with the results,” said Helms.

Southwood Realty’s next step is to expand their partnership with Mi-Corporation to include inspection and maintenance tasks.

About Mi-Corporation

Two decades ago, Mi-Corporation pioneered data capture on tablets and coined the term “mobile data collection.” Mi-Corporation’s Mobile Impact Platform provides a rich and powerful toolset that allows organizations to custom build flexible solutions that improve workforce efficiencies, increase productivity, reduce costs and increase profits.

Mi-Corporation is the proud recipient of many prestigious industry awards, including a 2015 and 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for work in the Public Sector.