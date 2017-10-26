We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader for customer breach notification and response services by Forrester Research.

AllClear ID, the industry leader in customer data breach notification and response, today announced it was recognized as a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Breach Notification and Response Services, Q4 2017 report by Forrester Research, Inc. AllClear ID is one of two Leaders recognized in the report.

Forrester Research, Inc. determines the ranking based on 18 criteria evaluating each provider’s current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report states that AllClear ID’s “core business is customer breach notification and response services…[and] puts a heavy emphasis on prevention and planning.”

AllClear ID scored the highest possible ranking in eleven criteria, including customer protection, customer and client experience, service vision, and security and privacy.

AllClear ID believes the evaluation by Forrester Research, Inc. reflects their commitment to delivering innovative, cutting edge services that help protect Fortune 1000 businesses and their customers from the negative effects of data breach events. The report notes that AllClear ID’s Reserved Response offering is a “customized breach readiness program with response guarantees” that can help businesses meet the demands of new regulatory environments in the U.S and EU, asserts AllClear ID.

“Today, most businesses have a basic breach preparation program in place,” said Bo Holland, founder and CEO of AllClear ID. “These programs, however, often fail to address the highest risk item: the public response after a data breach. At AllClear ID, we have developed the expertise and solutions to help businesses evaluate their current plans, close gaps, and test their plans to ensure they stand up to a live breach at the scale and speed required for success. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in this space by Forrester Research.”

AllClear ID is the leader in customer security and provides data breach response services, including the operational muscle and response guarantees to businesses that need to build, test, and execute response plans at scale and with quality. As an industry leader with over ten years of experience in customer security, AllClear ID has helped thousands of businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from data breaches in a way that minimizes executive termination, customer migration, and brand damage after a data breach.

For more information on AllClear ID’s solutions, visit http://www.allclearid.com/business.

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Breach Notification and Response Services, Q4 2017 report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase at the following link: https://www.forrester.com/report/The+Forrester+Wave+Customer+Data+Breach+Notification+And+Response+Services+Q4+2017/-/E-RES136599

