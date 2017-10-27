CMB logo There is no one more deserving of this award than the team at CMB. The messaging guidance, CMB provided has been invaluable in helping us realize our mission to prevent child abuse in Massachusetts.

Chadwick Martin Bailey's (CMB) VP of Advanced Analytics, Dr. Jay Weiner and Senior Analyst, Liz White were honored with the Children’s Trust’s Partnership Award. Awarded annually, the Partnership Award recognizes people and organizations who have worked with the Children’s Trust and whose partnership has directly impacted the goals of the organization.

Presented at the Children’s Trust's View Conference on October 26th, the award recognizes Weiner and White’s contribution, conducting research to help the organization understand the messaging that resonates with potential donors and program users.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than the team at CMB,” said Children’s Trust’s Executive Director, Suzin Bartley. “The messaging guidance, CMB provided has been invaluable in helping us realize our mission to prevent child abuse in Massachusetts.”

About The Children’s Trust

The Children’s Trust is on a mission to stop child abuse in Massachusetts. The organization invests in proven programs that partner with parents to help them build the skills and confidence they need to make sure kids have safe and healthy childhoods.

About Chadwick Martin Bailey

An AMA Gold Top 50, market research and strategy firm, CMB combines the best of advanced analytics, consumer psychology and strategy consulting to help brands get and stay ahead in a changing world. Leading global brands rely on CMB for relentless decision-focus, creative and innovative design, and a deeply consultative approach.