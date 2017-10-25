Boon Edam Substantially Increases Market Share Lead in the Americas As the total market continues to grow globally, we are more prepared than ever to grow with it and continue to gain market share. Mark Borto, CEO Commercial Operations, Boon Edam Past News Releases RSS

A recent report on the pedestrian security entrance market for the 2014-2016 timeframe establishes Boon Edam Inc., a manufacturer of revolving doors and security entrances, as the overall market leader by an impressively wide margin in the Americas (North, Central, and South America).

Boon Edam’s winning category covers “Pedestrian Entrance Control Equipment,” which includes all types of security doors, turnstiles, and gates. The report shows the overall pedestrian security entrance market in the Americas grew 14.8% during the period of the study. Boon Edam also made significant gains in revenue share during the same period in other entrance categories, most notably in “Speed Gates” optical turnstiles, where it moved to first place in the market, compared to third place in the prior two-year reporting period.

Market Share Highlights

IHS Markit, a global information provider, publishes the Pedestrian Entrance Control Equipment Report* every two years by conducting detailed phone interviews with manufacturers of security entrances around the world. Below are some of the highlights of their findings in the Americas that involved Boon Edam:



For “Pedestrian Entrance Equipment,” the company’s share increased to 27.7% of total revenue share, up 1.8% from the prior two years. This share is more than twice that of the nearest competitor.

For the “Security Doors” category, the company had the leading share of 52.9%, up 3.8% from the last report.

For “Security Revolving Doors,” the company’s leading share increased 4.8% to 55%.

For “Speed Gates” (lobby turnstiles that use barriers and sensors to detect tailgating), Boon Edam moved up 5% from 3rd place in 2014 to now hold the leading market share at 20.3% in 2016.

Key Success Factors

Boon Edam Inc. attributes its leading performance to a number of factors. Increased security threats have made corporations and government entities around the world more aware of the dangers associated with unauthorized entries or tailgating, and they are taking steps to mitigate those risks, which include deployment of security entry solutions. In particular, sales of the Tourlock security revolving door and Circlelock security booth have increased due to their proactive prevention of tailgating or piggybacking without the need for supervision, creating an impressive ROI in a short timeframe.

The launch of the Lifeline Series of optical turnstiles in 2014 (“Speed Gates” category in the report) was met with great success; the turnstiles’ sleek styling and functionality arrived in a market hungry for aesthetically appealing designs for lobby pedestrian barriers.

Boon Edam’s comprehensive range of products and global footprint enable the company to work with very large end users to design tailored risk mitigation plans that can be deployed in one country or globally.

“From 2014 to 2016, we experienced a surge in demand for security entrances from large, global companies, which I attribute to more and more executives really ‘getting it’”, said Mark Borto, CEO of Commercial Operations at Boon Edam Inc. “Going back three or more years, people didn’t know what a security revolving door was and that has changed completely.”

“Starting several years ago, we invested heavily in what we call ‘The Boon Edam Experience’—we doubled the size of our sales and technical service organization, started a large, diverse technical training program, and significantly broadened our marketing efforts. More recently, we added an enterprise sales group. All of this has built repeat business and enabled us to more easily scale up to global-sized customers. As the total market continues to grow globally, we are more prepared than ever to grow with it and continue to gain market share.”

About Royal Boon Edam

With work environments becoming increasingly global and dynamic, the smart, safe entry has become the center of activity in and around many buildings. Royal Boon Edam is a global market leader in reliable entry solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with 140 years of experience in engineering quality, we have gained extensive expertise in managing the transit of people through office buildings, airports, healthcare facilities, hotels and many other types of buildings. We are focused on providing an optimal, sustainable experience for our clients and their clients. By working together with you, our client, we help determine the exact requirements for the entry point in and around your building. Follow Boon Edam Inc. on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and our blog and read the latest news at http://www.boonedam.us/news.

*Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, Pedestrian Entrance Control Equipment Report, 2017. Information is not an endorsement of Royal Boon Edam. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit https://www.ihs.com/industry/technology.html for more details.