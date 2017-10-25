We had a fantastic time on Kickstarter and can’t wait to reach more consumers who are looking for a truly unique time piece like Teleio -- the perfect accessory for the minimalistic look that’s so popular today.

After ticking through a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, consumers looking for quality, Swiss-movement watches for an affordable price still have time to purchase Teleio Watches for men and women on the company's website at http://www.teleiowatches.com.

On Kickstarter, backers pushed presales of Teleio past the $42,000-mark – more than four-times the original crowdfunding campaign goal.

“We had a fantastic time on Kickstarter and can’t wait to reach more consumers who are looking for a truly unique time piece that is the perfect accessory for the minimalistic look that’s so popular today,” said Teleio Co-founder Dmitriy Advolodkin. “In addition to our backers from North America, we were excited to see crowdfunding support come from as far a Sweden, South Korea and Singapore for our products.”

Noting that many popular watch brands “use subpar materials and add inflated markup to their watch prices,” Advolodkin says he and Teleio Co-founder Tasia Geros researched and networked with top watch manufacturers for years in developing the new Teleio line of men and women’s watches.

The couple used only the best watch-making parts and materials, and purposefully designed them with no logos on the watch faces to distinguish our products with a clean and modern look.

Available at an discounted price of $115 during crowdfunding, each Teleio Watch features:



Swiss Ronda Movement: A high quality time-keeping mechanism used only by in the highest quality watches

Sapphire Crystal Glass: A scratch-resistant glass cover that maintains its new look for years

Top Grain Leather Watch Bands: Premium leather bands known for maintaining their form over

Surgical-Grade Steel: A durable steel designed to withstand corrosive elements.

“When you buy a Teleio Watch, you're not paying for excessive branding and worldwide advertising campaigns…which is why they’re available at such an affordable price,” Advolodkin added.

Teleio is available in four styles for men (Apollo, Poseidon, Hades and Ares) and four for women (Athena, Artemis, Aphrodite and Iris). Also, all Teleio watch straps are also easily interchangeable, allowing users to easily mix and match any watch face with any of the fine leather straps. Additional straps are available for $30.

To pre-order Teleio Watches, visit https://teleiowatches.com.