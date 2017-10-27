USSSA and AstroTurf Team Up for Space Coast

It was imperative from day one that our complex needed to multi-purpose and have the most advanced playing surface possible.

USSSA is building the largest youth sports complex of its kind, and AstroTurf® is helping to unlock its potential. The iconic turf company is providing turnkey field construction for 1.4 million square feet of synthetic turf that covers fifteen athletic fields. When completed, the USSSA Space Coast Complex will be a venue for amateur baseball and softball competition that is unrivaled anywhere in the country.

The Space Coast Complex will include five NCAA regulation softball fields, four NCAA regulation baseball fields, and a championship stadium with seating for over 8,000 spectators. Each of these, as well as six other fields, will feature AstroTurf’s Diamond Series synthetic turf system. The Diamond Series is a collection of specially designed artificial turf that mimics the look and feel of the natural grass and clay components of a baseball or softball field. Refined by decades of research, development, and testing, all of the elements of a Diamond Series playing surface have been engineered for optimal ball bounce, footing, and durability.

“The Space Coast Complex gives us the ability to bring all of our athletes together in one place for training, games, and tournaments,” said USSSA Chairman of the Board and CEO Don DeDonatis. “It was imperative from day one that our complex needed to multi-purpose and have the most advanced playing surface possible, and that’s why AstroTurf’s Diamond Series was the clear choice for us.”

The Space Coast Complex is being erected on the site in Brevard County which used to be the spring training home of the Washington Nationals. Construction is scheduled to be completed by December of this year.

USSSA, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in November of 2017, is now considered the largest amateur sport association in the U.S. USSSA anticipates that the new venue will enable the organization to host major tournaments year-round, including amateur national championships, high school and college spring training, and even international competition. All of the fields at Space Coast Complex will be equipped with advanced broadcast and live streaming capabilities.

