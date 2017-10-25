Avista Resort Seaside Properties Our front desk staff uses Maestro’s WebPro online pre-check in to let guests provide current arrival information and update their address and contact info online. This makes check-in quick and easy.

Life today is about mobility. We depend on our mobile devices for communications, driving directions, and information gathering. Maestro PMS embraced this shift in the market when it emerged. Today it works with independent operators to offer enhanced mobility options in its PMS property software suite to enrich the guest journey and meet guest expectations. From reservation booking to curbside tablet check-in, in-house communications to paperless check-out and everything in between. Operators with single full-service properties and multi-property hotel groups take advantage of Maestro’s property software tools to provide a complete guest centric experience.

“Maestro continuously listens to clients and guests to develop property software solutions that meet their needs,” said Maestro PMS President Warren Dehan. “We understand the importance of mobile convenience to our clients’ business. Maestro provides a wide range of mobile-driven systems that streamline operations, strengthen guest engagement and build loyalty.”

Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts’ Director of Reservations and Revenue Management Helen Staton said, “Our front desk staff uses Maestro’s WebPro online pre-check in to let guests provide current arrival information and update their address and contact info online. This makes check-in quick and easy. Guests simply show a photo ID to validate themselves and get to their room quickly. Seaside’s beachfront resort guests often arrive early and want to check-in as soon as possible, so we also use the ‘soft check-in’ feature. Guests who soft-check-in can use our facilities until we text their mobile device that their room is ready. Seaside Resorts’ housekeepers use Maestro’s integrated wireless tablets to update room status in real time so we can inform the guest as soon as their room is available.” Seaside Resorts also uses Maestro’s SMS system to send global guest texts to individual group members, or to the entire property to keep guests up to date on meeting information and local events.

Staton said Seaside Resorts’ quality control team uses Maestro’s online Guest Experience Measurement system, GEM, to automatically email guests a mobile-optimized satisfaction survey when they check-out. “GEM generates comment analysis that shows us our monthly satisfaction score comparison so we can improve areas where we can be stronger. We have multiple properties and Maestro automatically attaches guest comments to their profile. This profile follows the guest regardless of which property they visit so we can anticipate their needs. Maestro’s mobile services clearly work because we have a 45% repeat guest rate.” Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts operates six properties in South Carolina.

“There are dozens of mobile property and chain apps, but guests have to make the effort to download them. Maestro’s mobile guest experience is service based, and works on any device with no need for a download.” said Dehan. “Our ResWave booking engine is mobile optimized for easy direct handheld booking, and all our tools are designed with guest convenience in mind.”

