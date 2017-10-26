It’s not the data breach that kills careers and brands, it’s the public response that does the damage.

AllClear ID, the leader in customer data breach notification and response, today announced it has launched the industry’s first Customer Response War Game – a live test of a company’s ability to respond to customers after a data breach. The War Game provides the tools that executives and directors need to prevent a tragic response that results in executive termination, customer migration and brand destruction.

“It’s not the data breach that kills careers and brands, it’s the public response that does the damage,” said Bo Holland, founder & CEO of AllClear ID. “The reason we keep witnessing these tragic breach responses is that most corporate boards have never tested their customer response plan. The Customer Response War Game provides executives and directors with the tools to evaluate their response risk, invest in meaningful improvements and maintain readiness.”

The AllClear ID Customer Response War Game is a live simulation designed to test and improve an organization’s ability to launch a successful customer response after a data breach. Prior to the War Game, AllClear ID works with the company’s team to develop the response plan, fill gaps and define the speed and quality metrics that will determine success. During the War Game, AllClear ID drives the breach response scenario while the organization engages in crisis decision making, launches the call center, incident response web site, identity protections and customer notifications. AllClear then plays the role of the affected customers to test the quality of the response and prepares a report identifying ways to improve it.

To help executives predict the success or failure of their current response plan, AllClear ID also released a whitepaper titled The Tragic Quadrant. Why Most Breach Response Plans Are Tragedies Waiting to Happen. There are three ways to fail, but only one path to success – a fast, high quality response. The paper offers a proven framework that enables executives to predict the outcome that their current plan will produce along with a best practices guide to improve it.

“The only way to avoid the “Tragic Quadrant” is to pressure test your response plan annually and ensure availability of the manpower and infrastructure required to respond to your best and worst-case breach scenarios,” continued Holland.

AllClear ID developed the Customer Response War Game and the knowledge distilled in the whitepaper the hard way — a decade spent on the front lines helping companies secure their customers and redeem their brands after data breaches. AllClear’s experience ranges from the smallest to the three largest, fastest, and most successful customer responses in history.

About AllClear ID

AllClear ID helps great brands protect their customers’ identities and is recognized as the clear market leader in customer breach notification and response services by Forrester Research. With more than 10 years of specialized experience in data breach response, AllClear ID has helped thousands of businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from data breaches. The award-winning AllClear ID team is recognized for its expertise, customer service, and long history of industry first innovations.