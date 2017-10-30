Cesar Millan helps Avivagen Relaunch Vivamune™ Health Chews in U.S.

Vivamune™ Health Chews promotes joint, skin and digestive health. Vivamune™ has shown remarkable results with our pack already, and I’m excited to help this innovative Canadian company share its product with more people. (Cesar Millan, 2017)

Ottawa, ON Avivagen Inc. (Avivagen | TSXV: VIV, OTC Pink: CHEXF), a life sciences innovation company with a series of patent protected products that support and optimize animal health, is excited to announce the relaunch of its Vivamune™ Health Chew supplement (Vivamune) for dogs in the U.S.

“My focus has always been on products that really work for dogs,” Cesar Millan commented. “I have a team of veterinarians that I work with to help evaluate products. Everyone was impressed with Vivamune Health Chews. Vivamune has shown remarkable results with our pack already and I’m excited to help this innovative Canadian company share its product with more people.”

At the heart of Vivamune is an active substance, called OxC-beta™ (OxC-beta) compound, Avivagen’s proprietary formulation of fully oxidized β-carotene. OxC-beta benefits animal health through a novel combination of effects upon the animal’s own immune system.

Vivamune provides dogs with a unique combination of health benefits, including support for skin, joint and gut health. Vivamune soothes skin-related issues due to seasonal allergies and maintains overall skin quality; it eases stiffness and promotes healthy hip and joint function.

This once-a-day chew simplifies a dog’s daily supplement routine by providing a pet with comprehensive support against the most common canine health problems— skin and joint issues — while also providing proactive, protective immune function abilities. “It’s vibrant health made simple. That’s it!” says Cesar Millan.

Combining Vivamune’s capabilities with an enthusiastic endorsement from Cesar Millan, who is featured on the new packaging, as well as a multi-faceted marketing and rebranding campaign, Avivagen believes that Vivamune is positioned to increase both brand awareness and market share.

Vivamune retails for US $24.95/60 chew pack. Avivagen is currently seeking distribution partnerships, as well as online and in-store retail opportunities. The product is available only in the U.S. and is made in U.S. facilities.

Vivamune retails for US $24.95/60 chew pack. Avivagen is currently seeking distribution partnerships, as well as online and in-store retail opportunities. The product is available only in the U.S. and is made in U.S. facilities.

To learn more, visit http://www.vivamunehealth.com

About Cesar Millan

New York Times best-selling author and twice Emmy-nominated television personality Cesar Millan has earned a trusted reputation as the preeminent authority in the field of dog rehabilitation. With more than 25 years of experience working with canines, Millan uses a philosophy of trust, respect and love to rehabilitate aggressive, frightened and neurotic dogs while educating owners on how their own behavior affects their pets. Millan extends his reputation in dog training and care through retail and home entertainment products, books and Cesarsway.com, which have become top resources for dog help and advice; through the ongoing work of the Cesar Millan Pack Project; and through connecting with TV audiences via his television series, Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation. For more information, visit http://www.cesarsway.com. Follow Cesar on Facebook (cesar.millan), Twitter (@cesarmillan) and YouTube (CesarMillan).

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. is a life sciences corporation that has developed a scientifically-proven product for replacing antibiotics in livestock feeds and to otherwise benefit human and animal health. Avivagen is based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) in Ottawa, Ontario and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit http://www.avivagen.com.

About Vivamune™ Health Chews (Vivamune)

Vivamune is an all-in-one chew that can dramatically simplify a pet’s supplement routine. Featuring a newly-discovered, novel immune-supporting active ingredient: OxC-beta™ compound, Vivamune targets joints, skin and digestive health all in a single, tasty chew a pet will love. Vivamune is available for sale in the US. For more information, visit http://www.vivamunehealth.com.

About OxC-beta™ Technology (OxC-beta)

OxC-beta, Avivagen’s proprietary formulation of fully oxidized β-carotene exhibits promising health benefits in animals and potentially humans. Laboratory studies and animal trials that have established the novel, underlying basis of OxC-beta’s immune function support have been reported in peer-reviewed scientific publications.

