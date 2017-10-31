Mi-Corporation’s Mobile Impact Platform is a comprehensive toolkit for building secure mobile inspection applications that integrate with your enterprise systems. Even the ones who were resistant to going mobile have fully embraced the new process, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.

Mi-Corporation, an enterprise-class mobile information solutions company, announced its recent partnership with Total Medical Compliance (TMC) to upgrade paper-based auditing processes.

TMC provides compliance consulting to the healthcare marketplace, including HIPAA training, OSHA training and infection control programs for medical and dental practices. President and CEO Bill Fivek wanted to digitize and automate the company’s mock audit process for OSHA compliance.

“We’d been looking at ways to automate our mock audits for a long time, and I got the referral to Mi-Corporation during a networking group meeting. Once they told us what Mi-Platform could do, we knew it was a perfect match—and we got started right away,” said Fivek.

The project was to digitize and automate this mission-critical service offering was completed in less than 90 days.

With a wide range of OSHA, risk management and infection control-related elements, the new mobile data collection process gave TMC’s consultants a streamlined process for collecting, accessing and managing actionable data.

“What we’re doing now really updates the look, accuracy and end-product for our clients. We have a lot more control over the content of the form and what our clients get. It’s easier to share the information more quickly, and our consultants love it across the board. Even the ones who were resistant to going mobile have fully embraced the new process, and we couldn’t be happier with the results,” said Fivek.

