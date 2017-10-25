Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP had 18 attorneys from its Boston office included in the 2017 edition of Massachusetts Super Lawyers magazine. Of these, 12 attorneys were listed as Super Lawyers and six were listed as Rising Stars.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig Boston attorneys on the Massachusetts Super Lawyers 2017 list include:



Gary R. Greenberg, General Litigation

Edward S. Hershfield, Real Estate

Barbara A. Jones, Securities & Corporate Finance

James D. Masterman, Eminent Domain

Terence P. McCourt, Employment & Labor

Pete S. Michaels, Securities Litigation

Christopher H. Milton, Real Estate

A. John Pappalardo, Criminal Defense: White Collar

Chinh H. Pham, Intellectual Property

Daniel M. Rabinovitz, Criminal Defense: White Collar

David L. Ward, Securities Litigation

Jeffrey M. Wolf, Business/Corporate

The following Greenberg Traurig Boston attorneys were listed as 2017 Massachusetts Rising Stars:

Jack S. Gearan, Employment & Labor

Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D., Intellectual Property

Zachary C. Kleinsasser, Business Litigation

Emily Ladd-Kravitz, Business/Corporate

Michael E. Pastore, Securities Litigation

Jacqueline E. Tambone, General Litigation

