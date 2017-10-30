Zebra mussels are a growing problem. We are working closely with a stellar group of distributors to provide a cost-effective and ecologically sensible solution. Expanding that group will ensure that we are there to help as demand increases.

Earth Science Laboratories is expanding. The company recently added new distributors for its municipal water treatment products and continues to work with existing distributors. The expansion will meet growing demand for effective ways to kill zebra mussels and control cyanobacteria.

Killing zebra mussels is a high priority at water treatment plants and hydropower facilities. The invasive mussels spread aggressively and attach themselves to any hard surface, including intake screens and pipelines. They have infested U.S. watersheds at an alarming rate since their introduction in the late 1980s. An animated map showing their spread can be viewed at https://nas.er.usgs.gov/queries/SpeciesAnimatedMap.aspx?speciesID=5.

A growing body of research suggests that zebra mussels also promote cyanobacteria blooms. Cyanobacteria produce harmful toxins and compounds that cause a musty taste and odor in drinking water. Zebra mussels consume algae and other freshwater plankton but reject cyanobacteria.

“Zebra mussels are a growing problem,” said David Carrington, Business Manager of ESL’s Municipal Water division. “We are working closely with a stellar group of distributors to provide a cost-effective and ecologically sensible solution. Expanding that group will ensure that we are there to help as demand increases.”

In his position with ESL, Carrington coordinates the sales and distribution of the company’s core municipal water treatment products. EarthTec® QZ kills zebra mussels. EarthTec® controls cyanobacteria and reduces the compounds that cause taste and odor problems. EarthTec and EarthTec QZ are based on the company’s proprietary, soluble copper. The formula delivers copper at such low doses that zebra mussels do not detect it as a threat and readily ingest it. Case studies show complete mortality within 24 to 48 hours of application.

EarthTec and EarthTec QZ are available exclusively through distribution. Some of ESL’s municipal water distributors include ADC, ATS, Chameleon Industries, Hawkins, Solitude Lake Management, and Univar. More details can be obtained by contacting an ESL Regional Manager or the company’s National Zebra and Quagga Mussel Expert, David Hammond. Their information is available at earthtecwatertreatment.com/contact.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. manufactures EarthTec, for cyanobacteria control, and EarthTec QZ, for killing zebra mussels. Both products are EPA registered and NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60 for use in drinking water. They are approved for use in open waters and in pipelines. Information, case studies, and data are available at earthtecwatertreatment.com and earthtecQZ.com.