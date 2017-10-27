Florida Hospital Tampa has become the first hospital in the state of Florida to add, not one, but two 4th generation da Vinci X® robotic surgical systems to its operating rooms. By adding these two surgical robots, the hospital is now among the elite ranks of the top ten facilities in Florida to standardize to four or more da Vinci 4th generation robotic systems, making it the first in Tampa to hold this distinction. Surgeons at Florida Hospital Tampa have a history of clinical outcomes improvement using da Vinci surgery and now will have better access to the da Vinci robotic surgical systems, which ultimately will allow a larger number of patients to benefit from a minimally invasive surgery offering.

Surgeons trained on the da Vinci systems are able to view the surgical site using magnified 3D HD technology, enabling them to make precise adjustments to their instruments. Precision in the operating room translates into favorable outcomes for patients, including less blood loss, less pain, less risk of infection, minimal scarring, and reduced recovery time.

The da Vinci X®, the latest robot available from Intuitive Surgical, Inc., offers advanced surgical capabilities, similar to its predecessor, the da Vinci Xi®. Versatile anatomical access, improved visual definition using an advanced endoscope, and thinner, longer arms to extend operative reach are features of the new system that can be used for a wide spectrum of minimally invasive procedures including hepatobiliary, colorectal, thoracic, gynecology, urology, and general surgery.

Dr. John Dietrick, General Surgeon and Medical Director for the Florida Hospital Tampa Surgical Weight Loss Institute, was the first to operate and use the new da Vinci X® robotic system at Florida Hospital Tampa.

“The hospital’s investment in these two additional robots demonstrates both the growing demand in the surgical community to be able to provide robotic options to patients without delay and the hospital’s commitment to ensuring surgeons have access to that equipment and resources.”

