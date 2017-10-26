This is an incredible opportunity to showcase how we are changing the way that cancer is diagnosed and treated. Our software and clinical offering is advancing precision medicine to the next level.

Proscia Inc., a data solutions provider for digital pathology, announced today that the company was selected as one of the 45 Entrepreneurial Companies to present at the 2017 PACT Capital Conference, the oldest, most established venture conference in the Northeast. Proscia’s co-founders, Chief Executive Officer David West, Jr. and Chief Technology Officer Coleman Stavish will showcase the company’s award-winning digital pathology software and its AI evolution to potential investors, professional advisors, and key decision makers in technology, healthcare, and digital health. The pitch will take place on November 2, 2017 at the Sheraton Downtown Hotel in Philadelphia.

As featured presenters, West and Stavish will present a 10-minute pitch to a group of venture capitalists (VCs), discussing the key assets, capabilities, and growth of their current endeavors. These presentations allow emerging companies to earn exposure among top VCs and support their search for funding. Following the initial pitch, four companies will be selected to move ahead to the Lion’s Den, an interactive panel where entrepreneurs will be presented with investment opportunities and investor commitments from The Lions (investor panelists).

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase how we are changing the way that cancer is diagnosed and treated. Our software and clinical offering is advancing precision medicine to the next level,” says West. “We think investors will be interested in our computational pathology, and the resounding effects it will have on increasing patient value and cancer research.”

The PACT Capital Conference, formerly known as the IMPACT Capital Conference, has been the catalyst for billions of dollars of venture funding and entrepreneurial success. It seeks to unite key players from the private equity, venture capital, and entrepreneurial communities and draws more than 1,000 participants every year.

For live updates from Proscia at PACT, follow us at @ProsciaInc or follow #PACTcapcon on Twitter.

About Proscia

Proscia was founded in 2014 by a team out of Johns Hopkins, the Moffitt Cancer Center, and the University of Pittsburgh to improve clinical outcomes and accelerate the discovery of breakthrough advancements in the fight against cancer. Using modern computing technologies that unlock hidden data not visible to the human eye and turning that data into valuable insights in the fight against cancer, the company is dedicated to improving the efficiency, speed and quality of pathology diagnostics and research. To learn more, please visit https://www.proscia.com.