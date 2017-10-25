“LMU is a strategic partner in helping close the nursing shortage gap and fill vacancies within the Florida Hospital system,” said Mike Schultz, Florida Hospital West Regional president and CEO.

Florida Hospital and Lincoln Memorial University’s Caylor School of Nursing has officially opened for students. Today, leaders cut the ribbon at the campus located at the Florida Hospital Tampa Health Park, 3102 E. 138th Avenue, Tampa.

“LMU is a strategic partner in helping close the nursing shortage gap and fill vacancies within the Florida Hospital system,” said Mike Schultz, Florida Hospital West Regional president and CEO. Schultz says, “By partnering with a long standing, historically successful school like LMU’s Caylor School of Nursing, with its esteemed reputation for producing high quality nurses, we can offer students the opportunity to learn and train with the best, receive clinical skills on site, and in the end, we hope these students stay with us and take on careers caring for patients of Florida Hospital.”

As part of today’s ceremony, Dr. Pete DeBusk, Chairman of the Board, LMU, announced a million dollar endowment from Ted and Avis Phillips, owners of 4G Ranch in Pasco County, and founders of Phillips & Jordan, Inc. The Phillips have ties to Tennessee and now live in Pasco County. Their one million dollar donation will specifically serve Pasco County students who attend the nursing school.

LMU welcomed its first Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) class, including 18 students, in August. The BSN program is designed to be completed in 16 months, after general education requirements have been met. LMU is now enrolling for the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program that will begin January 2018, as well as for the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with a concentration in Family Nurse Practitioner scheduled to begin in fall 2018.

All clinical experiences are planned to be completed within Florida Hospital West Florida Region facilities. Clinical students would benefit from having direct access to learn and train at Florida Hospital facilities throughout the West Florida Region. Florida Hospital will continue to work with all area nursing schools to help provide clinical spots for student training.

About Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of Adventist Health System

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free-standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com.

About LMU:

LMU is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. It’s located in Harrogate, Tennessee about 55 miles north of Knoxville and operates extended learning sites throughout Southern Appalachia. LMU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and at present, the ASN, BSN, and MSN degree programs in Tampa, Florida have been deemed eligible for the candidacy process with the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). To learn more about LMU Nursing and degree programs offered please visit: http://www.LMUnet.edu.

Accreditation

The ASN and BSN programs offered in Florida are approved by the Florida Board of Nursing. At present, the ASN, BSN, and MSN degree programs in Tampa, Florida have been deemed eligible for the Candidacy process with the ACEN. ACEN is officially recognized as a national accrediting agency for nursing education by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and by the U.S. Department of Education. ACEN, may be contacted at 3343 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326 or call 404-975-5000 or visit http://www.acenursing.org. All sites where