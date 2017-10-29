Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades (http://www.teamdecades.com), instructs senior executive job candidates at a jobs seminar today how salary is determined by the content and quality of a candidate's marketing campaign.

"It is very important to understand that most of what is communicated in a campaign passes at a subliminal level," says Norman. "I cannot stress how important it is that it's not simply a matter of what the campaign is telling a potential employer but the way in which the information is being imparted." He elaborates, "A professional marketer must know the psychological make-up of the target market and each sector of industry has its own priorities and preferences." Knowing what to say and how to say it is the essence of a successful campaign.

"To see an experienced and accomplished executive settle for less or, worse yet, be passed over because his or her campaign was not really a campaign at all but a cry for help is very disheartening," Norman told the attendees. "When you issue a campaign that is intended to create your immediate future and well-being, it must anticipate the future needs of the industry sector you are addressing and show answers to questions the potential employer had not asked; it must be evident that you are the answer to the employer's problems."

Team Decades makes a two-year commitment to every client.