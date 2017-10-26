Associated Research Announces the Release of their 3200 System

3200 System

Associated Research, the leader in electrical safety compliance testing, announces their new and improved 3200 test system. This system allows manufacturers to seamlessly interconnect the all-new Hypot® 3800 Series Hipot tester and the HYAMP® 3200 Series Ground Bond testers to form a complete safety compliance system. Ideal for both production and laboratory use the new electrical safety test systems are convenient for stackable or rackable configuration and can be easily operated from a single point of control.

The all-new electrical safety test system is a convenient and easy way to expand test functionality and maintain a single point of control. Included are interconnect cables and detailed directions on effortlessly interconnecting your system without any difficulty. All test systems are safety agency listed.

All-New Features & Benefits:



Front Panel USB for easy data collection

Front Panel barcode connection increases production line throughput

Improved security and safety built in

CE Marked

All electrical safety test systems are available for immediate delivery. Pricing is as follows:

Model Description Price

32-05 40Amp Ground Bond, AC Hipot test system - $4,499

32-65 40Amp Ground Bond, AC Hipot, DC Hipot test system - $5,099

32-70 40Amp Ground Bond, AC Hipot, DC Hipot & Insulation Resistance test system - $5,299

32-80 40Amp Ground Bond, AC Hipot test system, 500VA - $6,599

Contact the company at 1-800-858-8378, e-mail at feedback@arisafety.com or visit their site at http://www.arisafety.com. For editorial questions, please contact Amanda Boothe at amanda.boothe(at)ikonixusa(dot)com.

Founded in 1936, Associated Research is a worldwide leader in Electrical Safety Compliance Testing Instruments.