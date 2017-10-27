“If every American with a behavioral health condition were properly diagnosed and treated, our total healthcare spending as a nation would decrease by 18%”

Business of Healthcare announced the filming of its next episode. Filmed Charlotte, this episode concentrates on behavioral health. Guests include experts such as Dr. Bharat Sutariya, Chief Medical Officer, Cerner Corporation and Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director & Chief Medical Officer, North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.

Many physical health conditions are caused or exacerbated by behavioral health conditions and substance abuse. As state and federal regulators as well as business leaders struggles to finance health insurance and deal with growing opioid addiction, concrete proposals to reduce overall healthcare spending have been scant.

“If every American with a behavioral health condition were properly diagnosed and treated, our total healthcare spending as a nation would decrease by 18%,” said Matthew E. Hanis, BOH founder and executive producer. “That savings would, in turn, increase corporate profits by at least 4% and ensure solvency for Medicaid and Medicare programs. It would also help alleviate the conflict over financing healthcare for low income Americans.”

“Unfortunately, health plans, large employers and government payers often ‘carve-out’ behavioral health as a separate benefit program,” continued Hanis. “Because we pay for behavioral services separately from physical health care and because of the perceived stigma of mental health conditions, many Americans are left unnerved costing us all unnecessarily.”

“We believe the business case for behavioral health is compelling and emerging innovations, if nurtured, will help address this underlying driver of our out-of-control healthcare costs.”

Each BOH episode delves into a healthcare issue to discover proven innovations which serve both healthcare Mission and Margin.

Guests include industry and governmental experts



Dr. Bharat Sutariya, Chief Medical Officer for Population Health, Cerner Corporation

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director & Chief Medical Officer, North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services

Paul Harris, Vice President Commercial Operations, VPAC Clinical

Martha Whitecotton, SVP Behavioral Service Line, Carolinas HealthCare System

David Young, Advisor to Centerstone

Tania Malek, Founder & Board Member of Mindcare

Hosted by Charlotte’s Latin American Contemporary Art Project

Established in 2013, Latin American Contemporary Art (LaCa) Projects has locations in Charlotte and Buenos Aires. The gallery's mission is to use this unique combination of settings to create a gateway for connecting contemporary Latin American artists with the increasingly diversifying arts scene of Charlotte, as well as to provide a location in the Southeast region of the United States for art collectors to develop and foster an appreciation for the visually striking narrative of contemporary Latin American art.

“We film our interviews in compelling spaces to bring a visual element to our work,” said BOH videographer TJ Ingrassia. “Hunting for a great venue in each city has been an important part of creating the BOH look and feel.”

