PrintForm Announces Investment from InspireX Ventures

PrintForm (http://www.PrintFormTech.com) has officially announced the completion of a strategic investment from Atlanta-based InspireX Ventures. PrintForm blends modern additive/3D printing processes with traditional manufacturing methods to provide custom manufacturing solutions to multiple markets, including automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial, and consumer products.

“The investment from InspireX Ventures will allow us to take another major step forward with developing our people, processes, and technologies,” stated Brian Ford, PrintForm Co-Founder and CEO. “We are fanatical about serving the customer, and are further developing technology to make it as easy as possible for them to order prototypes and custom parts. When you combine customer solutions with the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts, it creates a winning formula that makes everyone at PrintForm very excited for what the future holds.”

About InspireX Ventures

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, InspireX Ventures invests globally in innovative startups in order to enhance the company’s core capabilities and accelerate efforts in consumer and B2B services. For more information about InspireX Ventures, visit http://www.ixventures.net.

Contact Information:

Atlanta, USA –Ravi Srinivasan- Founder, CEO

Tel: +1 404 849 7284 Email: contact(at)ixventures.net.

About PrintForm

PrintForm is a single source for build-to-order custom manufactured plastic and metal parts, and delivers expert level service in transitioning customers through the design to manufacturing cycle, including prototypes, pre-production samples, and production parts.

PrintForm custom manufacturing services include: Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Color Jet Printing (CJP), Polyjet, Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Cast Urethane/Vacuum Castings, CNC Machining, Sheet Metal, and Injection Molding. For more information about PrintForm, visit http://www.PrintFormTech.com, or email info(at)printformtech.com.

Contact Information:

Atlanta, USA - Brian Ford - Co-Founder, CEO

Tel: +1 770 576 3361 Email: brian.ford(at)printformtech.com