AspireHR, “RIGHT PEOPLE, RIGHT RESULTS,” today announced that the company is a proud sponsor of the Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) chapter meetings in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Atlanta.

ASUG, founded more than 25 years ago, is a community of thousands of individuals representing 2,400 of North America’s leading companies. Through its 38 regional chapters and 90+ special interest groups (SIGs), ASUG offers year-round online educational programming and hands-on training, face-to-face events and multiple channels of influence. ASUG connects its members to the people and information needed to keep careers and companies moving forward.

With the theme of The Best of SuccessConnect®, the Dallas/Fort Worth chapter meeting is Friday, October 27 at the Irving Convention Center and will feature customer stories, HR educational tracks, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities. Brian Collett, managing partner at AspireHR, will present Future Proof Your Employee Benefits as You Move to the Cloud. In his session, Mr. Collett will showcase AspireHR Cloud Benefits™, a mobile-ready solution for customers of SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions who want an employee benefits solution that supports U.S. and Canada regulatory compliance, has tight integration with SAP payroll software and guides employees intuitively through the benefits enrollment process. Additionally, Mr. Collett will discuss how Cloud Benefits helped a client deploy benefits administration functionality in the on-premise SAP ERP HCM solution and cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll.

Mr. Collett will also present at the Houston Chapter meeting on Friday, November 3 and the Atlanta chapter meeting on Wednesday, November 15. AspireHR will be on hand with company leadership at all three events to answer questions, provide demos and offer industry insight.

“We are proud to sponsor the chapter meetings because ASUG, like AspireHR, believes that knowledge, opportunity and collaboration create innovation,” says Randy Griffith, president of AspireHR. “We encourage attendees to ask questions, learn about the product and explore how it can be tailored to their specific business requirements to enable their digital transformation journey. Chapter meetings are a perfect place to learn more about what clients want, as well as a forum to use our extensive HR experience to help solve their challenges.”

To register and for more information on local the ASUG chapter meetings, please visit https://www.asug.com/events/.

About AspireHR

Aspire HR, Inc. is a U.S.-based SAP partner focused exclusively on the unique needs of the HR marketplace. AspireHR’s team of experts implements the technology that helps today’s leading organizations to empower their people. We deliver technology consulting and implementation services that leverage SAP and SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and our proprietary, world-class HR software solutions that are tailored for our clients’ specific needs.

AspireHR’s services for SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, the full SAP SuccessFactors Talent Management suite, the SAP Jam™ social software platform, and support and integration with SAP ERP HCM. SAP solutions include implementations, upgrades and support of the SAP ERP HCM solution.

