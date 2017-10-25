G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solutions review platform, is pleased to announce that G2Crowd.com has surpassed more than 250,000 verified user-reviews of business software and services, solidifying G2 Crowd as the industry leader with more reviews than any other B2B solutions review site. Review growth on G2 Crowd has seen nearly 150 percent increase in the past year. Coupled with their recent expansion into the business services space, G2 Crowd is changing the B2B software and services buying process.

“A little over a year ago we were celebrating 100,000 reviews. Experiencing 150 percent growth a year later reflects how the marketplace has embraced transparency as a key component to the buying process,” says Tim Handorf, co-founder and CEO of G2 Crowd. “Coupled with our recent funding round, led by Accel, and our expansion into services, surpassing 250,000 verified reviews only continues to reaffirm the value we are providing to buyers. We are proud of this accomplishment and we are motivated to continue to provide our valued services to buyers around the globe .”

G2 Crowd hosts nearly one million visitors per month. The site features more than 23,000 software products and 11,000 service providers, with more than 600 business solutions being added each month. Every review submitted is verified by G2 Crowd’s team to ensure quality. To date, G2 Crowd has rejected more than 32,000 reviews for not meeting the site’s verification standards.

“Our thorough validation process and review depth is what sets us apart from other business solution review sites. With G2 Crowd, you know that each of our 250,000 reviews not only covers 36 points of data, but has been read and verified by a real person,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer of G2 Crowd. “Our growing number of reviews provide valuable data to business solution buyers. We’re continuing to innovate the way that we work with this information as we continue on our mission to bring transparency to the B2B marketplace.”

As vendors and buyers further embrace G2 Crowd and transparency, they continue to enhance their presence on the site and share stories about the value provided. These experiences are revolutionizing the business buying process. Buyers are finding that they have a better understanding of the solutions they are purchasing and vendors are learning that their new customers are better prepared to build a long term relationship. In short, the market is learning to embrace the benefits of transparency through publicly available B2B user reviews.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 250,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.