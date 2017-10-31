Women's Excellence Welcomes Erin Bouhana, DO

Erin Bouhana joins the staff of Women's Excellence.

Dr .Erin Bouhana attended Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Metro Health Hospital. Dr. Bouhana will see patients in our Lake Orion and Rochester offices. Her interests include minimally invasive and high level surgical intervention. She will be able to see patients for routine gynecologic care, and more.

Women’s Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology and midwifery services. Women’s Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women’s Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state of the art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women’s Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located in three locations throughout southeastern Michigan, Birmingham, Lake Orion, Clarkston, and Rochester. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.