Arrowhead Publishers will soon open registration for its 4th Annual Translational Microbiome Conference, to take place April 18-20 at Boston Marriott Long Wharf. This conference will provide insight and collaboration opportunities between scientists at the forefront of microbiome research and pioneering companies investing to apply microbiome-based findings to innovate medical solutions. Executives planning to attend the conference represent industry leaders working to develop and commercialize diagnostics, therapeutics, adjunct therapies and direct-to-consumer services and products.

“The potential for microbiome findings to contribute to new pharmaceutical offerings is staggering,” said John Waslif, Managing Director of Arrowhead Publishers. “As trials advance rapidly and companies are on the verge of commercializing new patient care advancements in oncology, dermatology, inflammatory disorders, mental health and related fields, the Translational Microbiome Conference provides a rich environment for professional collaboration and learning.”

As recent discoveries illustrate the many essential roles the human microbiome plays within the human ecosystem, scientists are discovering specific variables within the microbiome can profoundly impact a variety of conditions and diseases. To align with these findings and support exploration of translational applications, the conference presentation and discussion topics are broadly applicable, spanning multiple disease states, including oncology and dermatology, as well as inflammatory, cognitive and digestive disorders. Research in the microbiome presents tremendous potential to provide more effective treatments, cures, therapies and supplements. As investment opportunities are growing in this area, many companies are rapidly pursuing potential translational work.

The Translational Microbiome Conference will continue to focus and build on the challenges and hurdles that companies working in the microbiome space will have to recognize and navigate in order to successfully commercialize their products. Sharing key learnings in this space can lend greater efficiency to the development and availability of new pharmaceutical offerings. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear eminent companies discuss work they have currently underway, and how they are meeting challenges head-on to apply recent discoveries to a variety of disease processes, restoration of health and improved patient outcomes.

