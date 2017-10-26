Our bottom line is to create a safe, trustworthy online presence for our clients and their users, which takes what we describe as a content moderation SWAT team.

Besedo, content moderation experts, analyzed the top five most common swear words on global online classifieds (translated to English) and discovered the following top results:

1. B****

2. F*****g/Idiot (shared 2nd place)

3. A**hole/F*** (shared 3rd place)

4. F*g/Sh*t/Stupid (shared 4th place)

5. D*ck/Slave/Son of a b*** (shared 5th place)

Percentages of individuals experiencing cyberbullying at some point in their lives has nearly doubled between 2007 and 2016. Besedo works to protect users and owners of online forums, dating websites and online marketplaces, where it is common for internet trolls to host cyberbullying attacks.

“Our bottom line is to create a safe, trustworthy online presence for our clients and their users, which takes what we describe as a content moderation SWAT team,” said Maxence Bernard, Head of Resource & Development at Besedo. “Simple integrations like our filter automation tool is a great stepping stone to creating that safe place to avoid common swear words from appearing online,” Frisk said.

While some online attacks are more obvious (including the top five most common swear words in classifieds), other inappropriate comments are more easily spotted by the trained moderator eye. To maintain a controlled, professional brand image and more importantly to protect your users from harassment, Besedo experts suggest site owners handle these cyberbully attacks as follows:



Remove swear words: Filter automation tools give site owners a sturdy base when beginning in content moderation practices. Filter automation allows site owners to build custom filters to easily target and repeal unwanted content.

Moderate comment sections: On top of filter automation, multi-lingual human moderators are the eyes in the room for comment sections. Trained moderators are a 24/7/365 operation equipped with cultural sensitivity, native level language skills and industry insights for high quality moderation outcomes. Agents are tested on their logic and linguistic skills to ensure proper delivery of ongoing quality moderation.

Review one-to-one chat conversations: Chat conversations can either be moderated by applying AI moderation models or it can be reviewed by a trained moderator when reported by users. When the latter happens, the conversation will be carefully examined to see if site rules have been broken. This way site owners can protect their users from harassment even in private one to one conversations, without being intrusive.

“We take cyberbullying very seriously at Besedo, which is why we work tirelessly to ensure our clients are well-educated on best content moderation practices so their users don’t feel the heat of the attack,” said CEO Patrik Frisk.

Implio is offered to smaller communities as a free tool, providing users with premade, ready to go filters in five different languages. Learn more about how to get started for free: https://besedo.com/product/all-in-one-tool/.

For inquiries on how Besedo can keep your users safe from cyberbully attacks and help create a trusted online marketplace, dating site or classifieds community, contact Sigrid Zeuthen: sigrid.zeuthen(at)besedo(dot)com.

About Besedo:

Besedo, leading content moderation experts, empowers online marketplaces to grow with trust by enabling their users to engage fearlessly with one another. Since 2002, Besedo has partnered with online marketplaces of all sizes, across the globe to help them create user trust, better quality content and better user experience in the digital world. Besedo is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has offices in Colombia, Malaysia, Malta, and France. With over 500 employees of more than 20 different nationalities, Besedo is a truly global and multicultural company with real localization capabilities. Visit the website to learn more about services and solutions available: https://besedo.com/.