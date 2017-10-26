FierceWireless Announces 2017 Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit

Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit

FierceWireless, the industry’s premier resource for breaking news and expert analysis of the trends shaping wireless communications, is pleased to announce the inaugural Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit. This multi-day event with exhibits will take place November 28-29 at the Sheraton Hotel in Dallas, TX. The Summit will bring together leading service providers, network OEMs, and tower companies to discuss and evaluate the business cases and the technologies necessary to introduce the next generation of wireless networks. Registration is available at http://www.nextgenwirelesssummit.com/register.

Partnered with some of the industry’s leading visionaries, FierceWireless has developed a world-class conference program featuring speakers from AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Facebook, Ligado Networks, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Rise Broadband, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more. Conference themes include Next Gen Business Models and Next Gen Technologies which will be covered throughout the event in a mix of keynotes, panel discussions, and breakout sessions. The full conference program is available at http://www.nextgenwirelesssummit.com/schedule. The event will also feature valuable networking opportunities for attendees to connect with top industry leaders.

“FierceWireless has been the most trusted source of information in the mobile industry for more than a decade. In creating the Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit, we’re pleased to provide our community of readers with an experience to connect with the executives that are shaping the future of wireless communications,” stated Kevin Gray, Publisher of FierceWireless.

In addition, a focused exhibition will showcase leading players in the wireless industry. Current sponsors include Qualcomm Technologies, Ligado Networks, Arris, ExteNet Systems, Mavenir, NetNumber, Nokia, Rohde & Schwarz, Peraso, Techwave, ZTE, and more. To see the full list of participating organizations, visit nextgenwirelesssummit.com/sponsors. If you’re interested in signing up as a sponsor, contact Kevin Gray at kgray(at)fiercemarkets.com.

To learn more about the event, visit http://www.nextgenwirelesssummit.com/.

About FierceWireless

The Next Gen Wireless Networks Summit is produced and managed by Questex LLC , owners of FierceWireless and FierceMarkets. FierceWireless is the wireless industry’s daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest topics ranging from network infrastructure to wireless technology, service pricing, 5G, spectrum policy, service virtualization, smartphones and more. FierceWireless provides readers, which includes wireless carriers, device makers and equipment vendors, with thoughtful news and analysis on this increasingly competitive marketplace. Learn more at fiercewireless.com. Questex has extensive event management experience with over 400 employees in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at http://www.questex.com/.

