Ascentis Announces Integration Partnership with Sage Intacct

Ascentis Corporation, a market leader in easy-to-use human resources software, online payroll services, and HCM (human capital management) software solutions, recently announced a partnership with Sage Intacct.

“Ascentis is extremely proud to now offer our payroll clients a web services integration with Sage Intacct. As a full-suite HCM software provider, we pride ourselves in continually improving our solutions for users,” said Jeff Cronin, Ascentis Chief Product Officer. “Now users currently using or who choose to use Sage Intacct for accounting can close out the accounting period faster and more easily update general ledger journal entries with this Sage Intacct Integration.”

Ascentis’ Principal Product Manager Aaron Price had this to say in regards to the integration:

“In talking with our customers, a recurring theme is the goal of technology to make their work lives simpler: fewer manual steps, less user intervention, more connected systems. This integration is another step in that direction. General ledger entries are automatically added to Sage Intacct when the payroll cycle is finished in Ascentis Payroll. It is quick and easy.”

“We continue to expand the integrated solutions available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace – making it easier for our customers to run their business the way they want, using the software on the market that best fit their needs,” said Marc Linden, SVP and Head of Business Operations and Finance at Sage Intacct. “The integration of Ascentis and Sage Intacct extends the power of both solution and enables our joint customers to streamline process and work more efficiently.”

Ascentis Payroll is a secure, web-based payroll processing system that processes payroll in real-time, reducing processing time by as much as 30%. Ascentis can also connect with your general ledger and time and attendance system. Direct deposit removes the need to manage manual checks. Frequent releases ensure Ascentis Payroll is up-to-date with all tax and regulatory requirements. Ascentis Tax Filing Services ensures the accuracy of your returns and the timely deposit of funds. Dedicated payroll support reps understand your business and payroll challenges.

About Ascentis:

Ascentis specializes in powerful but easy-to-use, full-suite HCM software for mid-market, U.S.-based businesses in every industry. Ascentis solutions include applicant tracking and onboarding, benefits management, electronic carrier connection, self-service, compliance management, robust reporting, talent management (learning and performance), benchmarking, payroll, time and attendance and timeclocks. Ascentis product flexibility means you can use one, some or all of our solutions. Learn more about Ascentis’s HCM solutions at http://www.ascentis.com or call 1.800.229.2713. Ascentis can also be found on the Intacct Marketplace here.

About Sage Intacct:

Sage Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management. With the powerful combination of Sage and Intacct, the Sage Business Cloud offers the best capabilities of both companies. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Sage Intacct’s innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Sage Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive.

Sage Intacct is based in San Jose, California and an entity of Sage, the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders and a FTSE 100 business. For more information on Sage Intacct, please visit https://www.sageintacct.com or call 877-437-7765.