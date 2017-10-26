Hanley Wood Wins Prestigious Folio Eddie and Ozzie Awards

Hanley Wood, the premier information, media, event, and strategic marketing services company serving the residential, commercial design and construction industries, won seven Folio Eddie and Ozzie awards, and received honorable mentions for another 15 Eddie and Ozzie awards presented at the 2017 Folio Show. For more than 20 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in magazine editorial and design across all sectors of the industry.

“We are honored to be recognized by Folio,” said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood. “Hanley Wood has a long history of editorial and design excellence in our market and among our peers in business-to-business media. We continue to lead the way as media preferences evolve—and these recognitions reaffirm this with our audiences and our customers.”

ARCHITECT, led by Editor-in-Chief Ned Cramer and Art Director Robb Ogle, won awards for Best Cover Design, Best Website—Construction/Manufacturing, and Best Full-Issue—Construction. Led by Elizabeth Donoff, Editor-in-Chief and Art Director Robb Ogle, ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING won an award for Best Column/Blog—Design/Advertising/Marketing.

BUILDER, led by Vice President and Editorial Director, John McManus and Art Director Tina Tabibi, won awards for Best Use of Illustration, Best News Coverage, and Best Single Article-Construction/Manufacturing.

A panel of more than 300 judges narrowed more than 2,500 entries into a pool of roughly 800 finalists. In total, 262 awards were presented across 33 categories. The awards are broken into four main categories: Eddies and Eddies Digital for the best in print and digital editorial, and Ozzies and Ozzies Digital for the best in magazine and website design.

For details on all the winners of the 2017 Folio Eddie & Ozzie Awards, visit Folio’s website here.

Hanley Wood was presented with Honorable Mentions in the following categories:



Best Feature Design (Ozzie): ARCHITECT “64th Progressive Architecture Awards”

Best Feature Design (Ozzie): BUILDER “Pursuit of Partnership”

Best Feature Design (Ozzie): MULTIFAMILY EXECUTIVE “Deconstructing the 9 to 5”

Best Use of Illustration (Ozzie): BUILDER “The Next Big Thing”

Best Use of Photography (Ozzie): ARCHITECT “Portfolio MASS Design Group”

Best Column/Blog-Construction/Manufacturing (Eddie): BUILDER “Best Builder Commentary”

Best Tool (Eddie Digital): ARCHITECT “Project Gallery”

Best Overall Use of Social Media (Eddie): ARCHITECT “ARCHITECT magazine social media”

Best Full Issue-Construction (Eddie): AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE “ 2016 AHF LIHTC Yearbook”

Best Single Article-Construction/Manufacturing (Eddie): ARCHITECT “Portfolio: MASS Design Group”

Best Single Article-Construction/Manufacturing (Eddie): MULTIFAMILY EXECUTIVE “Retention Revolution”

Best Single Article – Design/Advertising/Marketing (Eddie): ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING “In the Still of the Night”

Best Single Article – Design/Advertising/Marketing (Eddie): ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING “Advocacy After Dark”

Best Series of Articles-Construction/Manufacturing (Eddie): BUILDER “Senior Housing Reimagined”

Best Series of Articles – Design/Advertising/Marketing (Eddie): ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING “Consumer Appeal”

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.