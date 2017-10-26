Clarion Safety Systems Welcomes New CEO

Ron Crawford (left), new CEO of Clarion Safety Systems, with founder Geoffrey Peckham (right) “I’m proud and excited to lead the Clarion team. We have the opportunity to continue building a strong and growing company by positively impacting people’s lives through workplace safety – it doesn’t get much better than that.” Past News Releases RSS ISO 45001 Standard Pushes Forward...

Clarion Safety Systems is pleased to welcome its new chief executive officer, Ron Crawford, as it looks to build upon its legacy of leadership in the visual safety communication industry. Geoffrey Peckham, who founded Clarion in 1990 and has since served as its CEO, will remain influential at the company, assuming the chairmanship of its board of directors.

As a leader in the design and manufacture of product safety labels and facility safety signs, Clarion is relied on by its customers for its vast knowledge of safety standards, unparalleled design expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities.

“For nearly thirty years, Clarion has been dedicated to one mission: protecting people from harm. We’ll never know the exact count of people who have avoided injury or death over the years because they understood the safety message conveyed by one of our safety labels or signs. What we do know is that our products are doing their job and doing it exceptionally well. To our knowledge, no Clarion customer has had one of our safety labels or signs challenged in a lawsuit,” says Peckham, “And that says a lot, given that ‘inadequate’ warnings continue to be the leading allegation in product liability litigation.”

The company is in a unique position to supply product manufacturers, workplaces and public areas with the most up-to-date, standards-compliant safety labels and signs given their deep involvement with and leadership of both U.S. and international standards committees.

For example, Peckham will continue in his roles as chair of the ANSI Z535 Committee for Safety Signs and Colors, chair of the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to ISO/TC 145 – Graphical Symbols, and chair-elect for the full ISO/TC 145 international committee (in charge of standards related to safety label and sign design). Clarion is also a member of the U.S. TAG to ISO/PC 283, the committee writing ISO 45001, the new global occupational health and safety management system standard.

Peckham says, “This new chapter is exciting for our employees, for our customers and for the future of Clarion because we know we’ve found the right person to build on the company’s strengths. Ron’s deep experience and proven track record in growing companies in the safety industry will be a tremendous asset as we significantly expand our reach into the marketplace to make the world safer.”

Crawford brings roughly 25 years of leadership experience to Clarion – including holding senior positions in the safety industry – most recently serving as vice president of marketing for Dräger, where he led the North American marketing organization for both their medical and safety divisions. He is a graduate of Michigan State University, and holds an MBA from Baldwin-Wallace College.

“For over 27 years Geoffrey’s drive, passion and presence have propelled Clarion to its current position as a well-recognized leader in the safety markings industry. Our customers and other stakeholders should expect no less of a commitment to the principles on which the company has been built, leading to our brand promise of reducing risk and protecting people. In working with our very strong leadership team and seasoned board members, my charter is to leverage the company’s current strengths to deliver even greater value to our customers in expanding ways,” says Crawford.

“I’m proud and excited to be given the opportunity to lead the Clarion team. There is something very special about the common objectives of every one of our team members to protect people from harm while supporting our customers in achieving their business objectives. We’re given the opportunity to continue building a strong and growing company by positively impacting people’s lives through workplace safety – it doesn’t get much better than that.”

For more information on Clarion, its history in the safety industry and its standards expertise and leadership, visit the company’s website.