Community healthcare resources play an essential role in ensuring people have access to the best healthcare services and also reduce the burden of disease and deaths within the community.

Community health centers as part of the community healthcare resources ensure access to health care services to the uninsured, underserved and also the underinsured people simply because it’s cheap and affordable to many. According to the current statistics, community health centers have offered comprehensive treatment to over 22 million people. Community health workers are also a valuable community healthcare resource as they are capable of providing preventive, promotional healthcare services to the community. Being the trusted members of the community, community health workers are able to serve as a liaison between healthcare facilities and the community to facilitate access to healthcare services and also improve the quality of service delivery to the community.

