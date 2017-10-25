Sibername starts offering.ONLINE, .TECH and other leading New Domains

.store domain names available for $19.95 at Sibername ".store domain names available for $19.95 and .online is for only $10.95 at Sibername"

SiberName now offers customers looking for domains an opportunity to register leading New gTLDs.

The Canadian Registrar now supports and offers all Radix’s new domains that include - .online, .tech, .store, .site, .website, .space, .press, .host and .fun

Industry specific new domains like .tech, .store, .fun cater to a variety of industries including eCommerce, technology, entertainment, hosting and more.

These domains offer customers a category defining domain extension that helps visitors understand exactly what their website is about and differentiates them from the rest.

Generic options such as .online, .site, .website and .space serve as great alternatives to .com, .ca domains and are appropriate for anyone that wants to build and online presence.

Several of Radix’s new domains including .online, .site are the largest new TLDs and have customers from across 186+ countries.

Given new domains offer the exact SEO value as their legacy counterparts and have more names available, several noteworthy brands have also taken to Radix’s new domains.

Some popular examples include Emirates (http://www.emirates.store), CES (http://www.ces.tech), Edward Snowden’s Freedom of the Press (http://www.freedom.press), mainstream Grammy Award winning artist Lorde (http://www.lorde.store)

Those interested in these domains can simply visit Sibername’s website and can instantaneously get one of these domains. Sibername is also running special pricing that customers can benefit from until January 31, 2018;

Sibername was formed in 2000 and is been in business over 17 years as an ICANN, CIRA and Eurid Registrar. It was formed by domain name experts and has participated

in nearly every ICANN Landrush period since its formation. It is based in Ottawa, ON, CANADA. For more information, visit http://www.SiberName.com.