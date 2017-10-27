The Kovels Ask: You Collect What?

Clockwise from upper right: Taxidermied squirrel diorama, vampire killing kit, toothbrush holder, talking skull, eyeballs, crumpled vases.

Kovels’ antiques experts know firsthand that collectors are drawn to the items they collect for many reasons—usefulness, artistic value, historical or cultural significance, or nostalgia. Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2018 contains items in more than 700 categories, including clocks, lamps, glassware, pottery, dolls, or figurines. But sometimes, collectors want the unusual, and they look for items that are whimsical, unique or odd. Kovels lists 6 “out of the ordinary” items that sold recently.

1. Taxidermists in the 19th century sometimes created imaginary scenes to display, like this Victorian diorama of two taxidermied squirrels at a table playing cards, 15 inches high by 18 inches wide, that sold for $4,012. Entertaining.

2. Two new “19th-century” porcelain vases, 23 inches high and decorated with cobalt inlay and decals, look crumpled and in bad shape—intentionally. They were made by Steven Y. Lee and captivated a collector who paid $14,300. Unique.

3. Never know when you might meet a hungry vampire and need a vampire killing kit. A kit from the early 1900s in a fitted 10- by 12-inch wood and leather case with brass hardware holds the required wooden arrows, a 1914 prayer book, crucifix, candle stands, pistol, powder horn, skull bottle, bone pocket knife, silver match holder and more. A wolf’s head and crossbow fits on top. It sold for $5,000. Macabre.

4. A child would like this one—a toothbrush holder shaped like man wearing a blue-striped apron that says “candlestick maker.” Brushes tuck in the two extending front pockets. It’s 5 inches high and sold for $75. Whimsical.

5. Trouble with your eyesight? A fortunate bidder bought an optometrist’s set of prosthetic glass eyes in a fitted velvet-lined case for $826. Weird.

6. A talking skull was bought too late for Halloween. The realistic plaster skull has a moving jaw that clicks out answers to questions, rapping once for “yes” and twice for “no.” A bidder who must have been looking for answers paid $1,875 for the c.1900 6-inch high skull. Scary.

The Kovels like to know what antiques and collectibles charm, delight or intrigue collectors.

Photos are courtesy of Ruby Lane and Treadway Toomey, Wm. Jenack, Rich Penn, and Potter & Potter auction houses.

