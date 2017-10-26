Acquire Homes, Inc. Helps Feed the Hungry in Southern Colorado

Sometimes we live our busy lives and forget that there are people who are hungry just down the street from us. Past News Releases RSS Colorado Springs Realtor Rob...

Realtor Rob Reinmuth Illustrates...

To help feed the hungry of Southern Colorado this Thanksgiving, Acquire Homes, Inc. is hosting a canned food drive for Care and Share, whose one belief is that no one should go hungry. Food can be dropped off at Acquire Homes, Inc., 6189 Lehman Drive, Suite 200, Colorado Springs, CO, from October 23 to November 17. Items most needed include canned protein (beans, tuna, chicken), canned fruit, canned vegetables, soup and breakfast items.

“Sometimes we live our busy lives and forget that there are people who are hungry just down the street from us,” said Broker Rob Reinmuth, owner of Acquire Homes, Inc.

The core purpose of Care and Share is to bridge the gap between hunger and abundance, and its mission is to provide food, partnering opportunities and education to combat hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities. It exists to ensure that the one in seven Southern Coloradans at risk of hunger have access to enough healthy and nutritious food to thrive.

For more information about hosting a food or fund drive for Care and Share, please visit https://careandshare.org/get-involved/host-a-food-or-fund-drive/. To donate directly to Care and Share, please visit https://careandshare.org/how-to-donate/.

About Rob Reinmuth, Acquire Homes, Inc.

Broker Rob Reinmuth has negotiated hundreds of property transactions with success. He works with buyers, sellers and people relocating. For more information, please call (719) 229-6945, or visit http://www.acquirehomes.com. The office is located at 6189 Lehman Drive, Suite 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. The information and content in this article are not in conjunction with the views of the NALA. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.