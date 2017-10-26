The data we enable our partners to collect enables them to differentiate themselves and to offer a best-in-class digital experience to their consumers.

Utrip, the travel planning platform that combines the best of local expertise, human experience and artificial intelligence, today announced that Utrip PRO, the company’s flagship product, has aggregated over four million traveler profiles and 55 million points of traveler preference data through its partnerships with leading travel companies. Leveraging this expansive set of data through Utrip PRO, companies like JetBlue Vacations, Holland America and San Francisco Travel can offer their customers a highly personalized travel planning experience.

While many legacy tools can offer enterprises basic data around a user’s online behavior and demographics, Utrip empowers their partners to better understand customer preferences. The platform not only provides travelers with an intuitive user experience, but it also enables Utrip partners to collect unprecedented, actionable insights about their customers’ desires, dreams and behaviors. Using this data, travel brands can begin to realize traveler intent, interests and purchase behavior to create distinctly personalized marketing campaigns. Utrip is helping its partners deliver the right messages to the right customers, at the right time, by gathering extensive data on travelers.

“In today’s fast-moving, digital world, personalization is everything,” said Gilad Berenstein, CEO and Founder of Utrip. “Some of the most recognizable brands in the world—Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and so many others— have created an expectation of personalization on the web and our industry is no exception. At Utrip, we strive to offer travelers that same level of personalization, and the data we enable our partners to collect enables them to differentiate themselves and to offer a best-in-class digital experience to their consumers. This is an incredible milestone for us, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

This announcement follows the launch of Utrip’s first multilingual partnership with the Mexican State of Guanajuato to provide international travelers with both Spanish and English content. Earlier this year, Utrip also unveiled it had joined forces with multiple destination marketing organizations (DMOs) including the Colorado Tourism Office, Discover Long Island and Meet Minneapolis.

About Utrip

Utrip is a destination discovery and planning platform that combines the best of local expertise, human experience and artificial intelligence to make trip planning easy, enjoyable and personal. Utrip PRO, our white-label product, enables destination marketing organizations, airlines, attractions and hospitality brands to offer customers a more personalized experience, thereby increasing engagement, loyalty, conversion rates and revenue. Our technology optimizes each itinerary based on a customer’s preferences, budget, geography and many other relevant factors, sorting through millions of destination options, such as must-see sights, activities, events and restaurants. Together, we will reimagine the relationship you have with your customers through every step of the travel lifecycle. For more information, please visit https://www.utrippro.com/

Utrip Media Contact

Aubrey Lerche

Barokas Public Relations for Utrip

Utrip(at)barokas.com