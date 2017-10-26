Today, Pearson announced its partnership with Oakton Community College, located in Des Plaines, Illinois, to digitally deliver course materials to students at significant cost savings. The institution launched its Digital Direct Access program in the fall of 2017, beginning with a pilot focused on 300 students enrolled in the BUS 101: Introduction to Business course. The course provides learners with first day of class access to Pearson’s MyLab Intro to Business online homework, tutorial, and assessment content and technology.

Since 2016, more than 450 colleges and universities across the country, including more than 200 in 2017, have partnered with Pearson to implement the Digital Direct Access (DDA) model. Pearson’s DDA model enables institutions to deliver high-quality digital course materials, including MyLab™ and Mastering™, Revel™ and eTexts, to students on or before the first day of class at a savings of up to 70 percent. Educators also gain valuable insights into students’ learning activity through data access, enabling them to continuously track and assess students’ progress while engaging with these immersive platforms.

Based on the positive feedback from Oakton Community College students and faculty members on their experience with the program, the institution has decided to expand the number of courses that leverage the Digital Direct Access program. As a result, in the spring of 2018, students enrolled in the Computer Information Systems Department course, will be provided with immediate access to Pearson’s MyLab IT. With more than 11 million users annually, MyLab and Mastering delivers consistent, measurable gains in student learning outcomes, retention, and subsequent course success.

"Oakton Community College is dedicated to educating, empowering, and transforming our students. Student success is our top priority, and we share in Pearson's commitment to accessibility, affordability, and achievement. We are very pleased to partner with Pearson to offer digital direct access to our students, and we plan to continue expanding the DDA offerings at the college," said Doreen Schwartz, Director of Business Services, Oakton Community College. Join Schwartz for a presentation on the institution’s successful implementation of digital delivery at Pearson’s “Transition to Digital Summit: Digital Made Simple” on the day before the 2017 EDUCAUSE Conference on October 30 at 4:00-4:45 PM.

“We know that many students often delay or completely forego purchase of required course materials to save money. We are honored to partner with Oakton Community College to improve access, affordability, and achievement for more students, by harnessing the power of digital technology to deliver course materials that enhance the teaching and learning experience,” said Tom Malek, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for Pearson.

The Digital Direct Access model is part of Pearson’s ongoing commitment to making college more accessible and more affordable for students, and establishing equity in access to critical course materials. Earlier this year, Pearson announced a two-step plan to address the issue of college affordability. The plan immediately reduced the prices of 2000 e-book titles by up to 50 percent. The second phase of the effort ensures that students can rent popular print titles online and in-store through trusted retailers. This rental-only model allows Pearson to reduce prices by up to 60 percent and ensure that all students have access to affordable textbooks.

About Pearson

Pearson is the world’s learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit http://www.pearson.com.

About Oakton Community College

Oakton Community College serves residents in the communities of Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Golf, Kenilworth, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Niles, Northbrook, Northfield, Park Ridge, Skokie, Wilmette, Winnetka, and parts of Des Plaines, Mount Prospect and Rosemont, Ill. With more than 2,500 course offerings each term, Oakton offers a wealth of educational options at its locations in Des Plaines and Skokie, online, and in locations throughout Chicago’s northern suburbs. Associate degrees in 80 areas of study prepare students to transfer to four-year institutions or to step directly into rewarding careers. Continuing education programs offer personal enrichment and career advancement opportunities through courses ranging from art to home improvement to English as a Second Language. To learn more, visit http://www.oakton.edu.