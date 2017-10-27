We’re constantly being asked when Nomsly will be available in other areas. Our Kickstarter campaign will allow us to bring Nomsly to new areas and continue to expand the availability and convenience of healthy lunches for kids.

Nomsly (http://www.nomsly.com) a healthy lunch delivery service for kids serving eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, announces the upcoming launch of their Kickstarter campaign to help raise funds for expansion throughout the East Coast. The Kickstarter campaign will launch on October 31, 2017 with the goal of raising $30,000 through nine tiers of pledge options ranging from $15 to $5,000 for backers looking to support their expansion.

Founded on the premise of helping to instill healthy eating habits in children to set the stage for a lifetime of wellness while simplifying parents lives, Nomsly prepares, packs and delivers healthy lunches for kids on a weekly basis right to their front doors, ordered online via subscription. Nomsly Co-Founders, Chris Buck, local Boston parent of two little girls and Andrew Macaulay, who overcame childhood obesity to shed 120 pounds through a healthy lifestyle, are helping to spread the availability and convenience of healthy lunches for kids. Parents no longer need to worry about spending time grocery shopping, prepping and packing lunches that their picky kids may reject, but feel confident that they are serving up beautiful, dietitian-approved school lunches.

“We’re constantly being asked when Nomsly will be available in other areas. Our Kickstarter campaign will allow us to bring Nomsly to new areas and continue to expand the availability and convenience of healthy lunches for kids," says Co-Founder Chris Buck. “We’re beyond excited to expand our mission to help combat childhood obesity and help to instill healthy eating habits in children.”

The Nomsly ordering process starts with parents logging in to the website and selecting their meals, and every week a box of prepacked lunches arrives at their door, which they can pack into their child’s lunchbox. Meals range from vegetarian options like Falafel, staples like Turkey Wraps and Sunbutter and Jelly to more exotic options like Grilled Tofu with Mango Sauce. Nomsly works closely with professional chefs and a registered nutritionist to develop a fresh, seasonal menu and to ensure that each meal is nutritionally balanced for growing young bodies. Subscriptions are $30 weekly and include 4 meals.

The Kickstarter campaign will launch on October 31, 2017 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1633926113/1008452863?ref=9yqm3k&token=dc0bf245 and backers will have the option of supporting Nomsly’s goal of raising $30,000 by pledging amounts from $15 - $5,000 with rewards such as the ability to name a Nomsly character, T-shirts, Stickers, Weekly Meal Subscriptions as well as the ultimate package of Meeting the Founders, taking a Kitchen Tour and Lunches for one year. The Kickstarter campaign will run through November 30th.

More information about Nomsly can be found at http://www.nomsly.com and the Kickstarter campaign can be found at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1633926113/1008452863?ref=9yqm3k&token=dc0bf245

About Nomsly

Founded in 2017 by Chris Buck and Andrew Macaulay, Nomsly offers a healthy lunch delivery service for kids. For many busy parents, packing healthy lunches for their kids is a chore. They often find themselves reaching for less-healthy but convenient options, even knowing their children might be missing the nutrition they need to grow up strong. Nomsly simplifies parents’ lives by providing healthy, delicious prepared lunches for kids, delivered to their homes, that parents can feel good about giving to their children. With Nomsly, parents can get back time in their day, while knowing their kids are learning the healthy eating habits that will stick with them for the rest of their lives. http://www.nomsly.com