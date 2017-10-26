Photographers tell stories with their pictures. Along with light, color plays an essential role in telling these stories. We want to make sure that your story is told as perfectly as possible, whether it’s color or black and white.

X-Rite Incorporated, the world leader in color management and measurement technologies announces the i1Studio, an all new start-to-finish color management solution that delivers expert results from capture through to print. The i1Studio enables exceptional color accuracy for photographers, filmmakers and designers of all levels to achieve consistent and predictable results across their workflow – saving time and money. The package comprises the i1Studio all-in-one spectrophotometer, i1Studio software, X-Rite’s market leading ColorChecker camera calibration tools and the ColorTRUE mobile app.

“Photographers tell stories with their pictures. Along with light, color plays an essential role in telling these stories. We want to make sure that your story is told as perfectly as possible, whether it’s color or black and white. Managing color should be easy with getting accurate repeatable results every time as the ultimate goal. i1Studio provides an intuitive, start-to-finish color management solution for every device in our users’ workflow so they can easily achieve this goal and get amazing results.” Liz Quinlisk, Marketing Director Photo & Video, X-Rite.

The i1Studio package comes with:



i1Studio Device: The all-in-one i1Studio spectrophotometer is the only device creatives will need to profile their monitors, projectors, scanners, mobile devices and printers.

NEW i1Studio software for Displays, Projectors, Scanners and Printers: The i1Studio software, based on X-Rite’s award winning i1Profiler software, provides an easy to navigate interface that delivers expertly calibrated and profiled monitors (including video pre-sets), projectors, scanners and printers, including a new dedicated Black & White print module for creating custom profiles for five unique B&W looks.

ColorChecker Calibration for Cameras: The included industry standard 24 patch target allows creatives to create custom camera profiles, set a custom white balance and have a neutral starting point no matter what light photographers are shooting in for a more streamlined editing process. (Also includes Adobe® Lightroom® Plug-In)

ColorTRUE Mobile App for iOS Devices: A simple way to calibrate Apple® iOS mobile devices for a true mobile to desktop color match of all images. (Downloadable from Apple App Store)

X-Rite’s i1 brand has long been the choice for color perfectionists around the world and is now extended to the i1Studio.

Amongst its wide array of features, i1Studio includes dedicated profiling for Black & White prints, scanners, mobile devices and video monitors. The new i1Studio software is engineered on the same platform as X-Rite’s i1Profiler, offering a streamlined user experience with the perfect balance of automation and creative controls. This gives users more options and more control, while delivering prints perfectly matched to their creative vision.

X-Rite's i1 Studio is now available through our global reseller network and on xritephoto.com, xritephoto.eu and xrite.com.

Existing ColorMunki Photo & Design customers can obtain a complimentary upgrade to i1Studio software at xrite.com/geti1Studio

About X-Rite:

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly owned subsidiary, Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers, filmmakers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, filmmaking, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information visit xrite.com or xritephoto.com

About Pantone:

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 50 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at pantone.com

About MAC Group:

MAC Group is a sales, marketing and distribution company dedicated to supplying photographers, videographers, educators and students with the world's finest image-making tools, education and inspiration. For more information on the MAC Group, please visit: http://www.MACgroupUS.com

