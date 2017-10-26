Pace Opens Brand New Creative Studio

Pace, the largest independently owned brand storytelling agency in North America and the 2017 Agency of the Year, has opened a 2,900 square-foot studio space called ‘The Outskirts’ adjacent to its Greensboro office. The space offers the Triad area a unique set of features, including designated spaces for video, photography, editing and collaboration. Pace’s new studio is also a resource for creative innovation and is an exciting development for the national and global brands Pace serves.

The studio’s name, The Outskirts, is an invitation for thinkers and dreamers to mine great ideas from the furthest reaches of their imagination. The expansive, airy studio is an inspiring environment for all types of teams to collaborate, build and create compelling work for brands. In a 2017 study published by Google, one in three adults (and growing) between the ages of 18 to 54 are viewing video from mobile devices, and according to AdWeek, 47% of brands publish four branded videos each month. Pace is prepared for the demand for digital media.

Services and capabilities of The Outskirts at Pace include:



Ideation and innovation labs to explore virtual and augmented reality, 360-degree video and multidimensional animation

Client collaboration lounge and social bar

Edit bays, Stop-motion and photo retouching labs

25-foot cyc (cyclorama) wall for photo and video shoots

“The Outskirts studio is a resource for any and all clients. From global brands to the Triad’s business community, Pace can develop visual storytelling with amazing quality that delivers on a diverse set of creative needs, channels and price points across digital, broadcast, social media and events,” said Jason Whiting, President of Pace.

Explore The Outskirts website for a more detailed list of creative capabilities.

“Creative ideas are born and nurtured in spaces like this. The Outskirts is going to be a garden for great ideas— to shape them, grow them and then send them out into the world! I’m honored that we have a new studio space in our building for the entire Triad creative community to use,” said Cinnamon Pritchard, VP Executive Creative Director.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact theoutskirts(at)paceco(dot)com.

Pace

Pace is a leading creative agency that develops integrated experiences for a diverse client base of some of the world’s most iconic brands. Its staff of more than 370 employees across the country produces award-winning work that moves audiences to action. It has offices in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; Greensboro, North Carolina; New York City; and Bentonville, Arkansas. For more information, please visit Paceco.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Emily Rhodes, 336.383.5709, Emily.Rhodes(at)paceco(dot)com