The winners of the 2017 DMA International ECHO® Awards were just announced at the Data & Marketing Association &THEN ‘17 conference. The DMA International ECHO® Awards represent the business and communication world’s highest honor for data-driven marketing, advertising and promotion.

On a night filled with innovative ideas and executions that attracted entries from all over the world, Great Clips salon, Sparkfly and partners, took home a coveted Silver ECHO with its “Journey 121” digital marketing campaign for customer acquisition, retention and win-back strategies.

The Great Clips “Journey 121” is a digital 1:1 program. The solution provides a fully integrated marketing tool at the franchise level. The marketing campaign optimizes profitability and leverages promotional dollars to improve prospect and customer visit frequencies at Great Clips salons nationwide.

An impressive team was built to create and execute “Journey 121” that included data, tech and agency partners. Sparkfly’s contribution worked seamlessly with all partners and championed the tech integration for point-of-sale, dynamic landing pages and mobile/digital attribution.

As the longest-running marketing competition that celebrates strategy, creativity and results, the 88-year-old ECHO Awards are not just another trophy. They are about having sharp wits, the power of a creative mind, and the numbers to prove it.

“These campaigns represent the best work from the global data and marketing industry, maximizing cross-channel marketing that makes campaigns succeed,” said Jennifer Monaghan, chairperson of the ECHO® Board of Governors and Chief Marketing Officer for the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. “These campaigns delivered powerful results for their brands, and they will be honored for their innovative spirit and bold strategies.”

About Sparkfly

As the creator of the Relationship Realization category, Sparkfly uses a real-time data and attribution platform that connects digital marketing initiatives from any form of media to offline activity moving from online interaction to offline connection. No matter how complicated the point-of-sale system may be, Sparkfly can run unified marketing programs across multiple franchise locations, and, for the first time, unlock real-time attribution across any media channel. For more information please visit http://www.sparkfly.com.