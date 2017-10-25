itslearning Announces Partnership with Knovation

itslearning partnered with Knovation in response to the market demand for expertly curated OER collections. And like Knovation, we strive to connect teachers to students, and students to their studies in a way that ignites a true love for learning.

Teaching and learning with open education resources (OER) just got easier for teachers and students. In a partnership announced today, itslearning will give school districts using Knovation easy and full access to the Knovation Content Collection within the robust itslearning platform.

“Time is one of a teacher’s most valuable resources, so it's important that they make the most of the tools they use each day,” said Randy Wilhem, CEO of Knovation. “In the K-12 world where the number of OER is growing almost exponentially, teachers are overwhelmed with finding the right OER for use in their classroom. They have told us ‘less is more’ – provide a targeted collection of OER that is trusted, aligned and classroom-ready. Knovation does just that and our partnership with itslearning will help teachers find the right content so they can devote the majority of their time to meaningful instruction with their students.”

The acclaimed itslearning platform continues to evolve to meet the 21st century learning initiatives of school districts. Key areas of recent focus include:



Unique integrations to content providers like Knovation and cloud apps like G-suite and Microsoft Office

Streamlined workflows for common daily tasks such as creating assignments and assessments, providing feedback to students, and grading

Rich messaging and fully mobile apps

“Today's teachers face a dual challenge: keeping students engaged while finding the best digital content available,” said Bailey Mitchell, Chief Academic Officer, itslearning. “Knovation understands this. We partnered with Knovation in response to the market demand for expertly curated OER collections. With this partnership, we are providing teachers a seamless way to do both from one central location. Like Knovation, we strive to connect teachers to students, and students to their studies in a way that ignites a true love for learning.”

Unique among LMS solutions, itslearning includes 2 million resources and 14,000 playlists curated from sources such as PBS, the Smithsonian, NASA, and National Geographic. Resources include websites, interactives, games, questions, and videos. Each item is tagged with metadata, searchable, and ready to incorporate into tasks and lessons. And now, with the Knovation partnership, itslearning offers the Knovation Content Collection resources which have been curated by educators using a robust, proven curation rubric and feature Lexile measures, making it even easier for teachers to discover appropriate content and effectively personalize instruction.

“With its 360 degree approach, itslearning connects course and lesson plans to resources, standards and assessments,” said Mitchell. “And, since it’s 100 percent mobile, it keeps everyone connected all the time, on any device … truly an all-in-one teaching and learning solution.”

About itslearning

We help educators by building the world's most connected learning platform. Our solution saves time for teachers because it speeds common tasks like creating and grading assignments. It improves outcomes for students because it links teaching activities to learning goals. And, it drives engagement for all because it connects parents, teachers, and students with each other. Born in 1999, we help over 7 million people worldwide. We dwell in Boston, MA and Bergen, Norway, but we live at the heart of education. Visit us at https://itslearning.com.

About Knovation

Knovation makes it easy to find, to organize, and to share free digital content for learning. Knovation hires curriculum experts to professionally evaluate, tag, standards-align and uses advanced technology to continuously maintain a collection of hundreds of thousands of online resources covering all subject areas, all grades and all learning resource types. Since 1999, Knovation has delivered on the promise to do something good for kids, every day by helping districts and organizations that serve them meet the needs of diverse K-12 learners in digital learning environments. For more information, please visit http://www.knovationlearning.com.

