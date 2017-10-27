Jeffrey W. Ray Joins Bernkopf Goodman LLP as a Partner

Bernkopf Goodman LLP is proud to announce that Jeffrey W. Ray has joined the firm as a partner. Ray’s practice will focus on commercial real estate transactions and lending.

Ray has over 32 years of experience handling complex legal matters and regularly represents financial institutions and developers in connection with all facets of commercial real estate, including construction, asset based, participations, modifications and workouts.

Prior to joining Bernkopf Goodman LLP, Ray was a partner in a prestigious Rhode Island law firm.

Earlier in his career, Ray worked in Las Vegas, Nevada where he served as counsel to both lenders and developers during the greatest period of expansion in the history of Las Vegas, including his representation of the largest hard money lender in the State of Nevada.

His legal experience also includes work as an Assistant Town Solicitor for North Kingstown, Rhode Island, where he served primarily as legal counsel to the North Kingstown Zoning Board of Review and the North Kingstown Planning Commission.

“We are delighted that Jeff has joined us. He will be a strong addition to our firm, given his extensive real estate experience,” said Neil Markson, Managing Partner of Bernkopf Goodman.”

About Bernkopf Goodman LLP

For over a century, Bernkopf Goodman LLP has represented clients in complex, high-stakes real estate, business and litigation matters. Our ability to provide sophisticated legal counsel efficiently and cost-effectively is an important demarcation of our firm. We have earned a reputation for offering the pedigree and expertise of a large firm, with the agility and personalized service of a boutique firm.

Bernkopf Goodman LLP has an impressive track record of success that spans real estate development, construction, surety, corporate structure, bankruptcy, civil litigation and regulatory compliance, including zoning and municipal matters.

