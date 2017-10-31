“CMITE is the only event in the Caribbean that brings North America-based MICE buyers to meet one-to-one with Caribbean-based suppliers in private, deluxe hotel rooms, making it the most productive event one can attend,”

Questex Travel Group announced they will be hosting the ninth edition of their popular Caribbean Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) August 6-9, 2018 at the UNICO Riviera Maya in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The event, held in partnership with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), will feature private one-to-one appointments, an educational component, and culturally immersive activities and receptions.

“CMITE is the only event in the Caribbean that brings North America-based MICE buyers to meet one-to-one with Caribbean-based suppliers in private, deluxe hotel rooms, making it the most productive event one can attend,” said John McMahon, executive vice president, Questex Travel Group. “For nine years, CMITE has been the premier event to help match Caribbean-based suppliers with fully vetted, quality MICE buyers who actively book business in that region.”

Suppliers at the event will represent cruise lines, tour operators, destination management companies and sought-after incentive destinations, hotels, resorts and spas across the globe.

Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchanges (GMITE) events have proven to be successful by offering one-to-one meetings, top-of-the-line training offered through SITE and MPI, and networking opportunities for meeting and event-planning professionals as well as incentive buyers. For more information on CMITE, visit Caribbean.incentivetravelexchange.com.

