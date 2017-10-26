Harbortouch Elite POS System By combining Orca with Harbortouch’s POS system, restaurateurs will notice an immediate boost in accuracy, accountability and ease of operations.

Harbortouch, a leading national provider of point-of-sale (POS) systems and payment processing services, today announced a partnership with Orca Inventory, an inventory management and ordering system for restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Orca provides a fully integrated restaurant inventory software, enabling businesses to automate the inventory and ordering processes and save thousands of dollars in the process. Through this partnership, Harbortouch will integrate the benefits of the Orca solution into the company’s POS offering and Harbortouch customers will have access to exclusive pricing from Orca.

Paul Sofsky, CEO of Orca Inventory, stated, “Orca’s technology complements Harbortouch’s state-of-the-art restaurant POS system to provide the industry with a seamless front and back of the house application that will work together to maximize functionality, simplicity and profitability.”

“Orca’s robust restaurant inventory management system can add considerable value for our customers,” says Harbortouch EVP of Sales & Marketing Brian Jones. “By combining Orca with Harbortouch’s POS system, restaurateurs will notice an immediate boost in accuracy, accountability and ease of operations.”

Harbortouch offers a unique free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support.

For more information, visit http://www.orcainventory.com/harbortouch.

About Harbortouch

Harbortouch, LLC is a leading business technology company and pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, having served over 400,000 merchants in 18 years in business and currently processing more than $17 billion annually. The company offers a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree and recipient of numerous industry awards, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions. For additional information, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.