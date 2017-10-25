"It’s exciting to work with a grassroots organization, run by passionate staff, with the goal of growing their sport,"

SportsEngine Inc., a division of NBC Sports Group, announced today a multi-year agreement with the US Box Lacrosse Association (USBOXLA) to develop their new national website, http://www.usboxla.com. Additionally, USBOXLA will implement SportsEngine’s league management system to share results and statistics from its events, held across the country. In partnership with USBOXLA, SportsEngine has also created a unique technology suite customized specifically for the needs of their many member clubs.

“As a rapidly growing organization we’ve had to leverage technology to scale our business and strengthen our core values and pillars of development,” said Shaydon Santos, USBOXLA Co-Founder. “We’ve been able to grow because of our commitment to teaching the sport the right way, and the commitment of our amazing partners. We needed to take the next step with our digital platform and continue offering value to our expanding membership. Our new relationship with SportsEngine allows us to do that.”

In addition to league management systems to power schedules, results, and statistics, SportsEngine provides financial management tools for online registration and invoicing, along with communication tools and flexible content management software to power amateur sports clubs and teams across the country.

“It’s exciting to work with a grassroots organization, run by passionate staff, with the goal of growing their sport,” said Travis Shives, VP of Sports at SportsEngine. “In just a few short years, USBOXLA has grown from an idea to an emerging association with over 14,000 members. We look forward to helping USBOXLA accelerate their already impressive growth with the help of our best-in-class management tools.”

Santos, who founded USBOXLA alongside University of Denver Associate Head Coach Matt Brown in 2010, shares SportsEngine’s vision for furthering USBOXLA’s online platform through this exciting partnership. “We have some additional digital solutions that we are rolling out in the coming months,” added Santos. “We are extremely excited to partner with the great team at SportsEngine, who have been able to take our vision and execute.”

The new USBOXLA website powered by SportsEngine is now live at http://www.usboxla.com.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of Sport Life Management mobile applications for coaches, parents, and athletes and Sports Relationship Management tools for governing bodies, leagues, clubs, associations and events. SportsEngine, Inc. powers over 650,000 teams, leagues, and clubs, helping them manage, connect, and communicate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including athletes, parents, administrators, coaches, referees, scouts, volunteers, fans, journalists, and sponsors. Founded in 2008, SportsEngine, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit http://www.sportsengine.com; like the company on Facebook at Facebook.com/sportsengine; or follow SportsEngine on Twitter at twitter.com/@sportsengine.

About US Box Lacrosse

The US Box Lacrosse Association (USBOXLA) is the country’s largest and most recognized box-specific governing body operating today. USBOXLA is a 501(c)3 charitable corporation whose mission is to develop and promote box lacrosse in the United States through a unified organization that provides high value services, programs, and benefits to its members. Founded in 2010 by current University of Denver Associate Head Coach, Matt Brown, and former National Lacrosse League player, Shaydon Santos, USBOXLA has grown from a small regional association, to one that presently serves in excess of 14,000 individual members all over the US, all playing box lacrosse the right way.