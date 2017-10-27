California employment lawyers Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik For more information about the class action lawsuit against May Trucking Company call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099 today.

The Los Angeles employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit against May Trucking Company, claiming that the over-the-road transportation services company failed to lawfully compensate their California truck drivers the correct amount of minimum wages they are entitled to. The class action lawsuit against May Trucking Company is currently pending in the Riverside County Superior Court, Case No. RIC1719848. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

The Complaint filed against May Trucking Company by the Los Angeles labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik alleges that May Trucking Company truck drivers were paid on a piece-rate basis only. The Complaint alleges that the truck drivers were not paid all minimum wages to which they were owed because May Trucking Company allegedly failed to record all time worked. Specifically, the May Trucking Company truck driver lawsuit claims that the truck drivers should have been paid minimum wages for their non-driving tasks, these tasks allegedly included the work performed during pre-trip and post-trip inspections and time spent allegedly waiting for Defendant's loads to be ready for transport.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that May Trucking Company did not provide off-duty thirty minute uninterrupted meal periods to their truck drivers. The Class action lawsuit claims that May Trucking Company failed to provide California meal and rest breaks and is evidenced by their business records which contain no evidence of meal breaks.

