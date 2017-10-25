MoistureShield Vision composite decking With our innovative manufacturing method, we’ve created an exceptionally beautiful board, and anticipate further aesthetic possibilities with this technology.

As a pioneer in composite decking technologies, MoistureShield introduces another product advance: MoistureShield Vision deck and trim boards. MoistureShield produces its Vision boards with an advanced manufacturing method that creates a modern variegated appearance unlike any other decking product now available.

“One of the most exciting evolutions in the composite decking industry is the ability to create very attractive boards,” said Joshua Landis, senior marketing manager for MoistureShield. “With our innovative manufacturing method, we’ve created an exceptionally beautiful board, and anticipate further aesthetic possibilities with this technology.”

MoistureShield Vision decking is available with or without MoistureShield’s CoolDeck® technology. CoolDeck technology optimizes heat reflection so the boards absorb up to 35% less heat than conventional capped composites in similar colors. The result is a more comfortable deck surface, and solves a common complaint of homeowners that some composites become too hot in direct sun or during extended dry periods in summer.

MoistureShield Vision deck boards are backed by the MoistureShield transferable lifetime warranty, along with a lifetime fade and stain warranty. Vision decking also provides advanced scratch resistance.

Product specifications are:



Deck boards

o 1” x 6” nominal size (1.0” x 5.4” actual)

o 12 ft., 16 ft. and 20 ft. lengths

o Available grooved for hidden fasteners and non-grooved



Trim boards

o 0.67" x 11.25” actual dimensions

o 12 ft. length

MoistureShield anticipates that the new patterning technology it developed for Vision decking will eventually enable homeowners, builders or designers to customize the surface appearance of their deck boards.

For more information on MoistureShield products, visit moistureshield.com.

About Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies (A.E.R.T.)

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., (A.E.R.T.) is part of the Architectural Products Group of Oldcastle, North America’s largest manufacturer of building products and materials. A.E.R.T is a vertically integrated manufacturer of composite decking boards and related products, serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled A.E.R.T to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic for the building and construction markets. AERT’s products are sold under the ChoiceDek® (http://www.choicedek.com) and MoistureShield® (http://www.moistureshield.com) brands.