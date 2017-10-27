We’re beyond thrilled that Scrum50’s work has been recognized by these 2017 MarCom awards, which reflects all of the hard work, effort and high-level thinking that our agile team has been pumping out.

Scrum50 (http://www.scrum50.com), an agile marketing agency, was recently awarded 6 top honors from The 2017 MarCom Awards for its Beech-Nut Real Food for Babies Turn the Labels Around Campaign and CLEAN Perfume social media work. The MarCom Awards are a global competition honoring creative excellence in marketing and communications. The wins, which include 1 Platinum award, 3 Gold awards and 2 Honorable Mention awards, are the first for the 3-year-old agency who credits Agile Methodology and an A-team of agency polymaths for its out-of-the-gate success.

“We’re beyond thrilled that Scrum50’s work has been recognized by these 2017 MarCom awards, which reflects all of the hard work, effort and high-level thinking that our agile team has been pumping out,” said Michael LeBeau, Managing Partner, Founder of Scrum 50. “The recognition validates our agile methodology and strategic approach that we take to deliver breakthrough thinking to our clients, paired with quickly validating and scaling ideas to keep up with the rapidly changing marketplace.”

Scrum50’s MarCom Awards Include:

PLATINUM



Beech-Nut Turn the Labels Around: Social Media Campaign

GOLD



Beech-Nut Turn the Labels Around: Anthem Video

Beech-Nut Turn the Labels Around: Video PSA

BeechNut.com Website Redesign

HONORABLE MENTION



Beech-Nut Real Food for Babies: Facebook Site

CLEAN Perfume: Instagram Site

The MarCom Awards is an international competition sponsored and judged by the AMCP (Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals) that recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Winners are selected from over 6,000 entries in 300 categories in Print, Web, Video and Strategic Communications. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

About Scrum50

Founded in 2014, Scrum50 is the first born agile marketing agency, which turned the traditional advertising agency model on its head. Their mission is to be both a world-class strategic creative agency and an efficient one by embracing Agile Marketing approaches -- employing shorter production sprints managed by uniquely-talented hybrid teams (scrum style!). It's a new day. It's a new way. Learn more about the company at http://www.scrum50.com.

About MarCom

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the AMCP (Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals), the industry’s preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 200,000 entries since its formation in 1994.